Legislation addresses court ruling on statutory sentencing structure for 2nd‑degree murder

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Sen. Lisa Baker and Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. urged the House of Representatives on Tuesday to pass Senate Bill 1400 to address the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s ruling that eliminated the statutory sentencing structure for second‑degree murder.

According to the two senators, in Commonwealth v. Lee, the court held that Pennsylvania’s sentencing scheme for felony‑murder convictions was unconstitutional because it did not allow judges to consider an individual’s level of culpability.

The court gave the General Assembly 120 days, ending July 24, to enact a new sentencing framework before the existing one becomes invalid. Baker, R-Lehman Township, and Langerholc, R-Johnstown, said the Senate acted twice in a bipartisan manner, while the House instead advanced a proposal tied to expanding medical parole, creating additional opportunities, without proper guardrails, for convicted felons to be released before completing their sentences.

Baker and Langerholc said Senate Bill 1400 was developed in consultation with victim advocates, law enforcement, district attorneys and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. The legislation establishes a constitutionally sound sentencing framework that accounts for individual culpability while preserving meaningful consequences for serious offenses.

“If this issue is left in the hands of the judiciary, it would be an indefensible abdication of legislative responsibility,” said Baker. “The justices did not seek to usurp legislative authority. They told us that a mandatory life without parole sentence for second-degree murder was constitutionally wrong and gave us time to make it right again. It is well past time we do so, without overcompensating and putting violent individuals back on the street.”

“Gov. Josh Shapiro and House Democrats continue to play political games with the safety of our communities,” said Langerholc. “Killing someone in the course of an inherently dangerous felony is a grave offense, and it is time for the governor and House Democrats to treat it with the seriousness it deserves. They must act immediately, by passing Senate Bill 1400, to ensure that convicted violent offenders are held accountable and that Pennsylvania communities are not put at further risk by continued inaction.”

Senate Bill 1400 has been in the House Judiciary Committee since June 26.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.