Times Leader holds 33rd annual Career Expo

The Times Leader’s 33rd annual Career Expo was held Tuesday at at Mohegan Arena.

🔊 Listen to this

WILKES‑BARRE TWP. — Job seekers interacted with area employers on Tuesday at the Times Leader’s 33rd annual Career Expo at Mohegan Arena.

Attendees said they were either looking for employment or seeking a better job than their current one.

“Today’s Career Fair was an excellent opportunity to connect area employers with talented job seekers and strengthen workforce connections throughout our community,” said Diane McGee, Times Leader Media Group advertising director. “We appreciate the support of our participating vendors and thank everyone who attended and helped make the event a success. We look forward to our next Career Expo in Spring 2027.”

Most said the Career Expo was a great opportunity for them to see who is hiring for what positions and at what pay rates.

Keystone Automotive representatives Maria Ostrum, customer service supervisor, and Tracy Carey, recruiter, said they were hoping to find applicants for several positions.

“This event gives us the opportunity to get the word out to the community that we are hiring,” Ostrum said.

Carey said, “People coming here are actively seeking employment. We can talk to candidates and see where they would fit on our team.”

Ostrum and Carey said Keystone Automotive, located in Exeter Borough, is looking for applicants for warehouse associates, heavy truck mechanics, customer service representatives, warehouse supervisor, delivery drivers, iSeries Sr. developer, inside sales representatives and CDL-A shuttle drivers.

I.B.E.W. Local 163

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 163 was represented by Josh Makarewicz, membership development, and Ernesto Tapia, business agent.

Makarewicz and Tapia said they were looking for experienced electricians and also entry-level candidates.

They said the pay rate ranges from $35 per hour to $74 per hour.

“There is a very high demand for electricians in our area,” Makarewicz said. “The entry-level positions give candidates the opportunity to earn while they learn the job.”

Makarewicz and Tapia said job fairs like the Times Leader Job Expo at Mohegan Arena are great places to identify candidates and learn more about applicants.