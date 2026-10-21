Hazle Township Commons was filled beyond capacity Tuesday night, as the planning commission considered an application for rezoning land from mining to industrial for a proposed warehousing project.

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HAZLE TWP. — The Hazle Township Planning Commission during a standing-room-only meeting Tuesday recommended the board of supervisors deny a request from a developer to rezone over 700 acres north of Route 940 from mining to industrial for a proposed warehouse project.

Following nearly two hours of public comment, and a short executive session, the commission denied the rezoning request from PNK LLC to change 779.9 acres of land from M-1 to I-2 for a plan that included 9 warehouses and a wastewater treatment plant.

The land, which is mine scarred and currently used as a quarry, is east of Birch Road and west of Sunrise Court and Windy Hill Road.

Those who spoke during public comment all opposed the warehouse project, expressing concerns over noise, traffic, impacts on wildlife, and the fact that PNK was founded in Russia.

PNK Group has had a US presence since 2017, and owner Andrey Sharkov formally separated the US/EU PNK Group from the Russian PNK Group entity in 2023.

PNK representative Arin Rauf, who works on sales and acquisitions for the company, said the company has “no ties to Russia” and that Sharkov also renounced his Russian citizenship.

Attendees were also suspicious of PNK’s proposed plans for the project, with many fearful that the warehouses could be retrofitted for data centers.

One speaker shared print outs of an article from PennLive, which reported that PNK Group, which has the same address as PNK LLC, proposed a data center project in Union County, with one of the centers being housed in a retrofitted structure built as a warehouse.

Rauf told the crowd that there were no plans to use the nine warehouses proposed for Hazle Township as data centers.

Before voting, Hazle Township Engineer Joe Calabrese explained to the commission that approval of rezoning would permit all of the allowed uses in the I-2 zone.

While PNK provided a conceptional plan for what it wanted to do with the land, Calabrese reminded the commission that it wasn’t “binding.”

“I think that’s important for everybody to understand,” he said.

Calabrese also brought up that Birch Road, a potential access road, is less than 20 feet wide and “not built for any industrial trucks or industrial traffic whatsoever.”

Additionally, Calabrese said when considering a zoning change, the commission should consider the potential impacts to the surrounding residential, recreational, congressional character, impacts of noise, odor, air quality, and other community objective outlined in the zoning ordinance.

“Based on the information provided by the applicant, it certainly, there’s a potential or a lot of these impacts to be quite significant.”

On the other hand, Jon Mayer, attorney for PNK, argued that the zoning ordinance also mentions promoting redevelopment of former mining sites and mine scarred land.

“That is what we’re doing here,” he said.