Augustine also named to City & State Pennsylvania’s 50 Over 50 list of influential leaders

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The PA Economic Development Association (PEDA) on Tuesday recognized John L. Augustine III, President and CEO of Penn’s Northeast, for his leadership, dedication and impact on economic development throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and the commonwealth.

Augustine received two distinguished honors for his professional achievements and contributions to economic development in Pennsylvania — the Pennsylvania Economic Developer of the Year Award, given by the PA Economic Development Association (PEDA); and he was named to City & State Pennsylvania’s 50 Over 50 list, which highlights the top influential leaders, public servants, and executives across the state.

“John Augustine exemplifies the very best of economic development leadership in Pennsylvania,” said Robert A. Swales, president of PEDA. “His commitment to collaboration, innovative thinking, and capacity to build meaningful partnerships has helped transform Penn’s Northeast into a powerful regional economic development organization.”

Swales said Augustine’s proven ability to unite communities around a shared vision for economic growth, while delivering measurable results in private investment and job creation, makes him truly deserving of this award.

“On behalf of the Pennsylvania Economic Development Association, we congratulate John on this well-earned honor,” Swales said.

PEDA’s Economic Developer of the Year Award recognizes an economic development professional’s innovation, implementation, and economic impact, while considering their leadership, length of service, contributions to their community and region, and special achievements.

City & State Pennsylvania’s 50 Over 50 Award celebrates experienced leaders whose decades of work have helped shape Pennsylvania’s communities, industries, and quality of life.

As the president and CEO at Penn’s Northeast, Augustine has helped advance the organization’s mission to promote Carbon, Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike, Schuylkill, Wayne, and Wyoming counties as premier destinations for business investment and expansion.

Through regional collaboration, relationship-building and strategic economic development marketing, Penn’s Northeast works to attract new businesses, encourage investment and generate opportunities throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania.

“John’s recognition by both organizations speaks to the impact he has made throughout his career and his dedication to Northeastern Pennsylvania,” said Tommy Grimes, chairman of Penn’s Northeast. “His leadership, commitment to regional collaboration, and passion for economic development make him an invaluable advocate for our region. We are proud to see his work recognized at the state level.”

Together, these honors underscore the importance of Augustine’s work in advancing economic opportunity and strengthening Northeastern Pennsylvania’s position as a competitive location for business growth. His recognition also reflects the collaborative efforts of the regional partners, businesses, and community leaders working to build a stronger economic future for the nine-county region.

“On behalf of the board of directors and members of Penn’s Northeast, we congratulate John on these well-deserved honors,” Grimes added.

Michelle Bisbing, president of Pocono Mountain Economic Development Corporation, said Northeast PA should be immensely proud to have an economic development leader from our region selected for this prestigious award.

“It is truly an honor to be given this recognition by your peers across the commonwealth, and I am so pleased the John was selected as this year’s awardee,” Bisbing said.

Augustine said receiving these two awards is a profound honor.

“Throughout my career, my primary goal has been to strengthen and grow the economy of Northeastern Pennsylvania and make it an exceptional place to live, work, and play,” Augustine said. “No success happens in isolation. I have had the distinct privilege of working alongside some of the region’s finest leaders and talented professionals to drive economic growth, bring family-sustaining jobs, and deliver transformative community assets.

“Being acknowledged by my peers across the state for work that so many of us built together is without a doubt one of the proudest moments of my career.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.