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SWOYERSVILLE — A Hanover Township man was charged on allegations he forced open a locked door to a residence where he consumed several malt beverages and fell asleep in a bed.

Swoyersville police arrested Robert Joseph Poluske, 28, of Main Road, after he was found sleeping in a bed of a home on Hughes Street just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to court records.

A woman who resides at the home told police, court records say, that Poluske is known to her but he was not permitted inside the house.

After Poluske was awakened, he told police he used a piece of plastic to unlock a door, and also claimed he was cold and tired, court records say.

Poluske told police, court records allege, after entering the house, he consumed four bottles of Not Your Father’s Root Beer.

Police allege Poluske was found with a John Deere pocket watch, a silver locket containing a woman’s picture, a gold Christmas tree pin, a guitar pick, a flat stone, a Canadian $2 coin, and a gold dollar in his pockets taken from the house.

Poluske was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla of Forty Fort on eight counts of theft, and one count each with burglary and criminal trespass. Poluske was released after posting $5,000 bail.