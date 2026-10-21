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HANOVER TWP. — An elderly man lost his Hanover Township home to a tax sale when his granddaughter failed to make mortgage payments and funneled his cash to herself, according to charges filed.

Hanover Township police charged Jamie L. Carbohn, 38, of Grassy Pond Road, Ross Township, with stealing approximately $400,000 from her grandfather, 79, since March 2000, court records allege.

Carbohn was permitted to pay her grandfather’s bills including payments of his home that he lost in a sheriff’s sale in February 2026, court records say.

Carbohn was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge David Barilla of Forty Fort on three counts of theft, and one count each of receiving stolen property, access device fraud, forgery, and criminal use of communication facility. Carbohn remained jailed Tuesday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

Police launched an investigation when the elderly man’s son reported money was stolen from his father in May 2026.

The son went to his father’s house on Martin Street in the Lower Section of Askam after the house had been sold at auction due to missed mortgage payments. He told police, court records say, Carbohn was authorized to pay his father’s bills, including mortgage payments.

Police in court records allege the elderly man had funds stolen from multiple accounts and utility and insurance bills were not paid by Carbohn.

Carbohn allegedly discarded sheriff department’s notices that were posted at the house related to foreclosure, and failed to inform the elderly man’s son of the sheriff’s auction.

Police say Carbohn electronically transferred money from the elderly man’s bank account to her personal account, and also forged the man’s name on checks she cashed to herself, court records allege.

Carbohn formerly lived at the Martin Street house before relocating to Ross Township.

In an unrelated case, Carbohn was sentenced to 18 months in the county’s Rehabilitation Disposition Program in September 2023, for the unauthorized use of a Kingston Township woman’s credit card to purchase clothing and other items for personal use, court records say.