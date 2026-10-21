Hazle Township zoning map. According to the proposed data center ordinance, data centers would be permitted in the I-1 District by special exception.

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Hazle Township Planning Commission will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday , Oct. 27, to discuss and receive public comment on a proposed ordinance regulating data centers.

The meeting will take place at Hazle Township Commons, 101 W. 27 St., Hazle Twp.

A draft of the ordinance is available to read on the official Hazle Township website.

The planning commission was originally set to discuss the proposed amendment at its regular meeting on Oct. 20, but members needed more time to review the draft, according to solicitor Sean Logsdon.

“The planning committee hasn’t had an opportunity to really digest, review, ask questions, anything like that,” he said.

Logsdon also said that moving the data center ordinance discussion was done in an effort to break up some of the topics on Tuesday’s agenda, including a rezoning request from PNK LLC.

That request brought out a large crowd and resulted in two hours of public comment, after which the commission voted not to recommend the proposed change to the board of supervisors.

However, since the ordinance was on the agenda, the planning commission did allow people to speak on it during public comment.

“If you wanna stick around and make some comments, that’s not a problem,” said Logsdon.

The few attendees who spoke about the ordinance supported moving the discussion to a later date.

“I appreciate you having a separate meeting for the data center and taking the time to digest what’s in there and allowing us to do the same,” said Hazle Township resident Mary Robinson.

What’s in the draft?

According to the proposed ordinance available online, data centers in Hazle Township would be permitted by special exception in the I-1 Industrial District and would require approval by the zoning hearing board.

Of note, no structure associated with a data center development shall be located within 1,250 feet of any property in a residential zoning district.

Also, a data center cannot be located within 200 feet of an existing stream, water body, wetland or other resource regulated by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection or the Luzerne Conservation District, unless the applicant demonstrates through professional studies that the proposed location and design will not result in significant adverse impacts to the environmental resource and that adequate avoidance, mitigation, and protective measures have been incorporated into the project design.

Unless a non-water-based system is incorporated into the design of the site, all data center developments shall utilize closed-loop cooling systems for cooling operations.

Required studies include sound and traffic impacts, along with plans for lighting, soil erosion and sedimentation control, and emergency preparedness.

The ordinance also includes requirements for backup power, buffer area, and parking, as well as environmental, decommissioning, and stormwater standards.