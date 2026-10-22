The exterior and interior of the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Public Square, Wilkes-Barre.

🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society will present its Sixth Annual Preservation Awards from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

This year’s honoree is the F.M. Kirby Center itself — recognized for its recent restoration in the 40th anniversary year of its rebirth as a performing arts center.

The theater opened on Aug. 18, 1938, as the Comerford Theatre — an Art Deco movie palace designed by architect Charles A. Ryan.

It later became the Paramount, survived about 14 feet of floodwater during Hurricane Agnes in 1972, and closed in 1977.

A community campaign led by Albert Boscov, with support from Fred M. Kirby II and the Kirby Foundation, restored the building, which reopened as the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Sept. 19, 1986.

“The Kirby is proof that preservation isn’t about freezing a building in time — it’s about keeping it alive,” said Tony Brooks, executive director of the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society. “Forty years ago, this community refused to let a downtown landmark go dark. Today, the Kirby still glows on Public Square, and its recent restoration ensures that it will for generations to come.”

Guests will enjoy light refreshments and cocktails, and a behind-the-scenes tour of the theater will be offered.

Various tickets and support levels are available: $50; $100, which includes a patron membership in the society; $250 in honor of America’s 250th birthday; $500 sponsor; and $1,000 presenting sponsor.

Proceeds benefit the ongoing restoration and maintenance of the Zebulon Butler House Museum.

Reservations are requested by Monday , Oct. 26 . To RSVP, call or text 570-793-3631 or pay online at wbpreservation.org/membership. Checks payable to the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society may be mailed to the Zebulon Butler House, 313 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Tickets will also be available at the door.

About the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society

Founded in 2003, the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society works to preserve the architectural heritage of Wilkes-Barre through advocacy, education and community engagement.

The society led the restoration of the 1793 Zebulon Butler House, the oldest home in Wilkes-Barre, which now serves as its headquarters. Learn more at wbpreservation.org.