Luzerne County’s Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement advanced three proposed earmarks to County Council and denied two others Wednesday.

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Luzerne County’s Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement advanced three proposed earmarks to County Council and denied two others Wednesday.

The panel recommends allocations from the county’s share of the state settlement against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors. County Council has the final say on awards, and allocations must comply with settlement fund eligibility protocols.

Two approved requests totaling $1.2 million are for the county’s Drug and Alcohol department, which serves residents with substance use disorder who are uninsured or under-insured.

Breaking it down, $570,000 would largely support continued access to medication-assisted treatment in 2027, including oral and long-acting injectable medications such as Brixadi and Sublocade.

County Human Services Division Head Megan Stone, a commission member, said opioid funding has been provided to the department for this purpose in the past. Providers serving eligible clients must submit reimbursement requests, she said.

County Drug and Alcohol Fiscal Officer Jeffrey Loftus told the commission the supplemental funding will ensure residents have access to needed care.

County Drug and Alcohol Administrator Michael Gagliardi, a member of the commission, said injectable treatments cost $2,000 to $3,000 per month but have been very effective for “people serious about recovery.”

“Consistent access to medication-assisted treatment and recovery support services helps individuals maintain treatment, decreases the likelihood of relapse, and reduces the risk of overdose and other negative consequences associated with ongoing opioid use,” the application said.

This earmark would also cover other barriers that contribute to substance use, including housing instability and difficulty accessing services, it said.

The other department allocation of $676,936 would replenish and sustain funding previously provided through three past settlement fund earmarks for prevention, intervention, and other provider services, it said.

Wyoming Seminary was recommended for the third earmark of $500 for its IMPACT Substance Use Prevention Program.

The council is set to vote on the three earmarks at its Oct. 27 meeting, said Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino, a commission member.

The two denied requests were from the Susquehanna Warrior Reserve seeking a total of $398,772 to provide support services for the homeless and public safety personnel.

Concerns were raised that some of the proposed services are already provided, although commission members praised the organization for its efforts to help those in need. The commission did not rule out future partnerships with the Susquehanna Warrior Reserve following further discussion between the organization and county human services administrators.

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Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.