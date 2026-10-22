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A federal jury convicted Ras Dalmar Johnson, 30, of Wilkes-Barre, on drug trafficking and illegally possessing a firearm following a four day trial at the federal courthouse in Scranton.

Johnson, known as “Dollar,” was initially arrested by Wilkes-Barre City police, agents with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and U.S. Marshals in February 2024.

At the time, Johnson was wanted by the Pennsylvania Department of Parole for absconding parole linked to a shooting during a home invasion on South Franklin Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Oct. 13, 2019, according to court records.

Johnson was also, at the time, under investigation for drug trafficking in the Wilkes-Barre area.

When authorities executed a search warrant at his residence on Jones Street, Johnson crawled through a second floor window only wearing T-shirt to avoid being apprehended, court records say.

A search of the residence, court records say, uncovered a large amount of fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, five digital scales, packaging materials and a firearm with an extended magazine that had 17 rounds.

A federal grand jury indicted Johnson on drug trafficking and a firearm offense in April 2024.

U.S. Attorney Brian D. Miller for the Middle District of Pennsylvania in a news release stated Johnson was found guilty of distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl, more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, and possession of crack cocaine and marijuana. Johnson was also convicted for illegally possessing a firearm.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Patrick Bannon and Jenny P. Roberts prosecuted.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted the investigation with the state Attorney General’s Office and Wilkes-Barre City police.

U.S. District Judge Karoline Mehalchick presided over Johnson’s trial.