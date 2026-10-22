The Bi-County Airport Board unanimously voted to make Steve Mykulyn the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport executive director Thursday morning. Mykulyn had been serving as the interim executive director.

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PITTSTON TWP. — After circling for several months, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport finally landed its new executive director Thursday.

And as acting Chair of the Bi-County Airport Board Chris Belles accurately put it, “Our treasure was here all along.”

By a unanimous vote of the six-member board, interim Executive Director Steve Mykulyn was named permanent director of the airport, effective immediately.

Mykulyn’s salary will be $150,000 per year for the three-year term of the contract, which also contains two one-year extension options.

Mykulyn, 59, of Plains Township, also previously served as the airport’s director of engineering.

He was appointed interim executive director in March, filling the position left vacant when Carl Beardsley Jr., resigned.

Check back for updates.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.