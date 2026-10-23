Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce is hosting a drive-through prescription drug take-back event outside the Luzerne County Courthouse from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Those discarding unused or expired medications do not need to obliterate personal information as the items will be collected and immediately destroyed by detectives.
Also at the event will be Luzerne County Drug and Alcohol that will provide Narcan, a drug deactivation pouch, and medication lock bags.
Participants can drive to the event by turning behind the courthouse where the unused and expired medications will be collected and destroyed.
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