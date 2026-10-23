Hundreds turned out for Wilkes-Barre annual trick or treat event, taking place around Public Square and down South Main Street 2025.

Bernadette Jacob, an auditor/clerk at Wilkes-Barre City Hall, and Margaret Skarksnas, a paralegal for the city, hand out candy on Public Square 2025.

Workers with the Wilkes-Barre Health Department hand out candy to kids during Sunday’s trick or treat event on Public Square 2025.

🔊 Listen to this

Trick-or-treating on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre will take place from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday , Oct. 25 .

After trick-or-treating, attendees can decorate a pumpkin (while supplies last) on Public Square. Pumpkins are from Zehner Farms in Nescopeck and were donated by Name Brand Liquidations.

This annual event is hosted by the city, Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, and Diamond City Partnership.

The following streets around Public Square will be closed to traffic between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to allow attendees to safely trick-or-treat:

• South Main Street from Northampton Street to Public Square

• North Main Street from Union Street to Public Square

• East Market Street from South Washington Street to Public Square

• West Market Street from South Franklin Street to Public Square

Parking meters in the area will be bagged, indicating “NO PARKING.” Ticketing will begin at 10 a.m. and towing will begin at 11 a.m.

Visit over 20 participating downtown businesses and nonprofit organizations at their “trick-or-treat” stops on South Main Street and Public Square.

In addition to the City of Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown, Wilkes-Barre City Council, Wilkes-Barre City Health Department, Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, and Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department, business and organizations participating include:

• Atomic Cowboy

• Circles on the Square

• Community Services for Children

• Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association

• Dunkin

• EXP Realty LLC

• Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce

• Los Dos Carnales

• Luzerne County Democratic Party

• M&T Bank

• Musical Energi

• Outreach Center for Community Resources

• Pennsylvania Health Access Network

• SEIU Healthcare PA

• Sierra’s Burgers

• South Main Street Tattoo & Loyalty Barber Shop

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Parking restrictions in place