Afterschool program moves headquarters to LCCC

Speakers who took part Thursday morning in a celebration of the SHINE Afterschool program included Sara Peperno, president and CEO of United Way of Wyoming Valley; John Yudichak, president of Luzerne County Community College; Carol Nicholas, executive director of the SHINE Afterschool program at LCCC; Anthony Grieco, executive director of Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18 and Ronald Grevera, superintendent of Greater Nanticoke Area School District.

A symbolic light glows like a beacon in LCCC’s Educational Conference Center as Ronald Grevera, superintendent of the Greater Nanticoke Area School District, talks about the benefits the afterschool program provides to children and families.

Carol Nicholas, director of the SHINE Afterschool Program at Luzerne County Community College, gets a round of applause Thursday morning after turning on a light to symbolize the benefits of the 10-year-old program, which recently moved from Wilkes University to LCCC.

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Carol Nicholas turned on a light Thursday morning, and her audience in the Educational Conference Center at Luzerne County Community College burst into applause.

The light was symbolic, Nicholas explained, not only of the acronym SHINE — which stands for Schools and Homes in Education — but for all the benefits the afterschool program, which she leads as executive director, brings to students, their families and their communities.

The local SHINE program offers academic enrichment, help with homework, meals and activities ranging from science experiments to art projects to exercise to more than 400 at-risk students in five school districts — Wilkes-Barre Area, Hazleton Area, Hanover Area, Greater Nanticoke Area and Wyoming Valley West — three hours a day, four days a week.

Because Oct. 22 was designated as a Celebration of “Lights on Afterschool” programs across the country, Nicholas said it was fitting to celebrate SHINE’s success on Thursday.

The program, after 10 years at Wilkes University, recently moved its headquarters to LCCC, where President John Yudichak welcomes it as “a natural extension of the College’s student-centered, community-focused mission.”

Citing “improved school attendance, decreased problem behaviors and improved overall school readiness,” another speaker, Anthony Grieco from Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18, said, “The data shows that students who attend structured afterschool programs like SHINE benefit academically and socially and emotionally.”

For each child enrolled in SHINE, Yudichak said, a family can potentially save more than $7,300 in child care costs. But the benefits are not just monetary, the LCCC president said, telling a story about a mother who had dropped out of high school.

“She was so inspired by her son’s success” in the SHINE program that she earned her GED, her associate’s degree, a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree. “She wanted to make her son proud,” Yudichak said. “That’s the power of SHINE.”

SHINE helps open pathways to future careers for its young participants, Dr. Ronald Grevera from Greater Nanticoke Area Schools said, noting activities are “highly geared toward science, technology, engineering and mathematics … The program teaches students these skills that will be essential in our new economy.”

SHINE helps children maximize their potential, Sara Peperno, president and CEO of United Way of Wyoming Valley, told the assembly. And, as the day’s remarks concluded with a video of middle schoolers proudly talking about their years at SHINE, one youth summed up that sentiment in his own words:

“SHINE helps you be smarter.”