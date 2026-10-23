Irem Temple project, others get greenlight

Wilkes-Barre City Council at its regular session Thursday approved another round of Local Share Assessment (LSA) grant applications. If approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority, the grants would fund various city and community projects, including ongoing restoration efforts at the Irem Temple.

For any applications submitted by non-profit organizations, Wilkes-Barre acts as a sponsor, as they cannot submit for LSA grants directly.

Mayor George C. Brown gave details on the applications at city council’s work session held on Tuesday.

The largest application approved for submission was $1 million for the Step By Step Facility Modernization and Accessibility Improvement Project.

Step by Step provides intellectual disability services and autism services throughout the state. Its Kidder Street location houses administrative offices, and program support management for all services in the Northeast area.

According to the agenda, the funding will be used to support a second-floor renovation project, which includes interior renovations, restroom modernization, ADA accessibility improvements, lighting replacements, and necessary electrical and building code upgrades.

These improvements are meant to modernize the facility, enhance safety and accessibility, and support the continued delivery and expansion of essential human services, the organization said.

“We’ve been there for about 25 years and we’re about to embark on our fiftieth anniversary so we’re excited to continue our administrative operations,” said Susanne O’Donnell, Step by Step CFO.

She also told council on Tuesday that Step by Step will actually come into ownership of the building next week.

“It hasn’t been renovated really since it’s creation,” she said.

Another application approved for submission was one asking for $152,409 for the Wyoming Valley Area YMCA new ADA-compliant restroom facilities project.

“While our facility has been a staple, the infrastructure has not grown with this usage,” YMCA President and CEO Jeremy Popiel told council on Tuesday. “The issue we see is we only have one serviceable restroom on the second floor, near the Henry gym.”

Specifically, the funding will be used for the construction of two modern, ADA-compliant restroom facilities on the second floor of the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA facility for the YMCA’s school age childcare classrooms.

Existing room will be renovated into the new restroom facilities that will serve 116 children enrolled in the YMCA’s before-and after-school care programs as well as youth in the YMCA’s youth and sports programs.

Additionally, council approved an application on behalf of the Maternal and Family Health Services Inc. (MFHS) asking for $85,231 to purchase an ultrasound machine.

According to the agenda, the funding, if approved, will be used to purchase an ultrasound machine and a three-year service plan for its new Circle of Care maternity medical home at 53 Spring St. in a portion of the old Burlington Coat Factory.

COO Shannon Hayward told council the organization is in lease negations for the location and if all goes well, to move into the new place in the fall/winter of 2027.

“This is one piece of equipment that we know we’re going to need to have the comprehensive pre-natal and post-partum care for residents of the city of Wilkes-barre,” Hayward said.

Also approved on Thursday was an LSA grant application of $300,000 to be used for the Irem Temple Restoration Project.

The project, which has been moving forward in earnest for the last few years, secured a $2 million line of credit in June 2025.

The LSA funding, if approved, will be used for general construction modifications related to one of the four building’s minarets that has been prioritized as most in need of restoration.

Project representative Christian Wielage said the LSA funding would be added to existing RACP funding and previous LSA grants to fund the $2.7 million of exterior restoration.

“It’s taken us a little longer to get to the point where we started this construction, but we’ve been making sure we’re good stewards of the community resources and we think we’ve found a path forward that’s gonna really get this thing going and opened in the next 18 months,” he said.

Wielage said project officials are also in talks with Wayne Bank to supply some additional bridge financing.

Roof and drainage work has already been completed, which cost just under $1 million.

Councilmember Tony Brooks, who mentioned how the project started roughly ten years ago, stressed the importance of the building to the very identity of Wilkes-Barre.

“It is the only building of its kind in all of America and we should be absolutely grateful and thankful to the Shriners who built it, to the chamber of commerce who buttoned it up and sent it into the future for a decade and to you gentlemen for taking this whole project on,” he said.