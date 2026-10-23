Attendees stand and applaud the board’s decision to deny the creation of an overlay district.

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At a crowded meeting at Wilkes-Barre Area High School, the Plains Township Board of Commissioners rejected creating a technology and energy overlay district for data center uses on land currently designated for conservation.

Instead, the board will draft and advertise a different amendment that will permit data centers within the boundaries of the current Industrial Zone, by conditional use only.

A public hearing on that revised version of the ordinance, along with regulations for the facilities, will be held at a future date.

Commissioner Robert Sax was absent from the meeting for health reasons, and Chairman Thomas Shubilla said he would abstain from any future votes on the data center ordinance because of his full-time employment with the state of Pennsylvania.

The zoning changes that were ultimately denied would have affected land within Plains Township, including a portion of the existing conservation district adjacent to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

A hearing was meant to take place before the board voted on the overlay district and regulations. However, Vice Chairman Peter Biscontini began the meeting by stating the board’s intent to deny both.

“After thorough consideration of the public comment from the last few meetings, we would like everyone to know that this board has reached a decision on the proposal. Over the past several weeks, we’ve heard from many of you at our meetings, on the phone, by emails, and conversations around town, and we took every one of those conversations and concerns seriously. … So, after weighing everything we’ve heard and read, this board will be voting no on the proposed overlay district,” Biscontini said, reading from a prepared statement.

Furthermore, he said the board’s responsibility was to “protect the health, safety, and welfare of the people who live here in Plains” and that the board doesn’t believe the original ordinance does that.

This was met with applause from the audience of well over 100 residents and community members, who gathered in the school’s cafeteria on Thursday.

This was at least the third meeting held on the zoning changes and regulations. Plains Township held a previous hearing on Oct. 13 and a public meeting on Sept. 22.

In both instances, residents of Plains Township and neighboring communities were overwhelmingly opposed to the overlay district, and those who spoke on Thursday seemed pleased that the board denied it.

“I commend you on realizing that this is not a protective ordinance and for wanting to do the right thing for your community,” said Susanne Green, a member of the nonprofit community group Protect Our Water and Environmental Resources (P.O.W.E.R.).