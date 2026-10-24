Bresnahan, Cognetti answer questions

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan makes a point during Friday’s Candidates Forum hosted by the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce Chamber at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine Auditorium on Pine Street.

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan responds to questions at Friday’s Candidates Forum hosted by the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce Chamber at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine Auditorium on Pine Street.

Paige Cognetti answered many questions at Friday’s Candidates Forum hosted by the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce Chamber at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine Auditorium on Pine Street.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti speaks during Friday’s Candidate’s Forum hosted by the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce Chamber at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine Auditorium on Pine Street.

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SCRANTON — Mayor Paige Cognetti was first up at Friday’s 8th Congressional District Candidates Forum, and she got right to the point of telling the audience what is driving her campaign.

“Everything is more expensive,” Cognetti said. “We all know that. We all feel that. It doesn’t have to be this way. It’s been frustrating in these last 20 months for anyone living in this country and trying to pay the bills.”

Cognetti said that, at the start of the second Trump administration, there was already inflation.

“We had COVID and supply chains and you could see this macroeconomic trend and why interest rates had been high, why there was inflation,” Cognetti said. “And then what happened in the last 20 months, though, is tariff wars all over the place. Basically, a trade war with Canada. Canada is where we get most of our lumber for the houses that we desperately need to build in this state, in this nation.”

Then Cognetti said the war in Iran is a war of choice.

“Sometimes I still go through my day astonished,” Cognetti said. “I am not sure that it’s real that the United States went to war with Iran this year. The prices of diesel and gas are hurting everyone. They’re hurting farmers. They’re hurting manufacturers. They’re hurting all of us because all of those prices have to go up. The tariffs, the war, those were decisions made. Those were choices made by this current administration.”

Cognetti pointed out that her opponent, U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr., voted six times for the war — as recently as September — for “these damaging and irresponsible” tariffs.

“It doesn’t have to be this way,” Cognetti said. “In the new Congress, we can vote to end the war. We can vote to stop the reckless tariffs. Those are things that are immediate.”

Cognetti said interest rates and the loss of trust with our global allies are a real problem.

“We have a lot of work to do, but these things did not have to happen,” she said.

Cognetti went on to say housing needs to be addressed, and she asserted that the federal and state governments need to work with local communities to cut red tape, reduce barriers to building housing, and shorten permitting times.

“There’s so much out there,” Cognetti said. “We know that we need to make sure that there are environmental reviews. We all can talk about those. We want those for data centers. We need those. But this current state of the economy — the interest rates having to go up, the cost of things, it has been absolutely the choice of the folks that are down in Washington, and we absolutely need to change who is down there making those decisions.”

Each candidate had 45 minutes to answer questions at the forum hosted by the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce Chamber at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine Auditorium on Pine Street. Bob Durkin, President/CEO of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, served as moderator.

The forum provided an opportunity to hear directly from both candidates on topics important to the region and business community.

Cognetti addressed several topics during her time on stage.

Key points included:

• Leveraging existing institutions like Lackawanna College, University of Scranton, Marywood, and local CTCs.

• Utilizing apprenticeship programs and building trades to create economic opportunity.

• Addressing housing shortages, noting that Scranton has added nearly 1,200 units by reducing red tape.

• Increasing funding for K-12 and higher education to prevent the devastating effects of previous budget cuts.

Criticizes Biden’s open borders

Cognetti also advocated for a secure border alongside comprehensive immigration reform and pathways to citizenship for working community members.

“Start by saying that the Biden administration failed at the border,” Cognetti said. “Those first two years, especially, were pretty unbelievable in what they failed to do to secure the border.”

Cognetti said she was in meetings with other mayors — New York, Chicago, Denver — who were asking the Biden administration for help.

“They were very firm that they could not take the onslaught of migrants that were coming across the border into their cities,” Cognetti said. “It was not the right policy. We need a secure border, and I’m very pleased that we have shored that up.”

Cognetti also said the country needs comprehensive immigration reform and paths to citizenship.

“We can have these two things at the same time,” she said. “We need to make sure that the people who are working hard, paying into the system, doing their jobs, part of our community, sending their kids to our schools, have a pathway to becoming citizens. What we can’t have is violent criminals at all. Public safety is always on my mind. I’m a mayor. I’m a mom of two young kids.”

On public safety, Cognetti highlighted a $5 million investment in technology and training for the Scranton Police Department.

Cognetti emphasized the importance of moving away from politically motivated funding toward need-based decisions.

Medicaid cuts

Cognetti raised concerns regarding Medicaid cuts and their projected impact on regional hospital losses.

“We have a huge problem with health care, and unfortunately, the person who holds the congressional seat right now has made it exorbitantly worse,” Cognetti said. “Rob Bresnahan voted to cut a trillion dollars out of the Medicaid system. It is already having an impact in our region — 9,000 people in this region already don’t have health care insurance because of those cuts. We anticipate at least 20,000 more people will lose their insurance next year. That is 30,000 people in the five-county region who are going to use the ER at CNC as their primary care.”

AI/data centers

Cognetti addressed the rise of artificial intelligence and the necessity of federal guardrails and regulation. She said concerns have been raised regarding speculative data center projects in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Cognetti argued that data center expansion must not increase utility bills or destroy local quality of life without transparency and local union labor involvement.

“Hot topic,” Cognetti said. “AI is useful in some applications. Certainly, there are things that we can do much faster, as you know, businesses, as governments, as people just trying to run their own household, but there are heavy risks, and we need to make sure that the federal government — the U.S. Congress — is putting guardrails on AI.”

Cognetti said the CEOs of the companies that are producing this technology are asking for regulation.

“They are asking for those guardrails,” she said. “We need to listen to them. We need to listen to the people, and be willing to put in guardrails, put in monitoring. We need a federal AI regulator.

“It’s not that we won’t have data centers in America, in places in Pennsylvania, but they cannot build them out on our backs. They cannot build them out for their own profit and have our utility bills go up, have our quality of life and way of life destroyed. That is our deep fear, right?”

Connecting higher ed

Cognetti also proposes connecting higher education, technical institutions, and apprenticeship programs to ensure regional economic stability.

“The federal government can’t pay for everything either, but the federal government, as it currently is, is denigrating public education and not caring about our kids in the way that we do here in our community,” Cognetti said. “Something needs to change, and we need to go down to D.C. and shake things up because the way that we have these for-profit charter schools running the roost. I mean, I talk about anti-corruption all the time.”

The mayor advocates for increased federal funding for K-12 and higher education to prevent the devastating effects seen from previous budget cuts.

Bresnahan takes his turn

Bresnahan, R-Dallas Township, said vibrant communities need quality healthcare to support their citizens and to attract professional talent.

“Our region faced serious risks to our regional health care ecosystem this past year,” Bresnahan said. “We got very lucky that Tenor decided to step in and continue the actual program. We had reached out to Lehigh Valley. We had reached out to St. Luke’s. We had reached out to UPMC, and we were trying to find someone that would be willing to take over the existing footprint and infrastructure of Regional and Moses Taylor, and it was something that our team had worked around the clock on from the day before we were even sworn into office.”

Bresnahan talked about the need for health care on a regional basis.

“This is something that we have been talking about, to look at health care from a regional perspective,” Bresnahan said. “I’m not sure where Tenor is going to be in five, 10, 15 years, so it’s something we have to continue to work for, as we attract health care providers and provide incentives to relocate to Northeastern Pennsylvania. I don’t pretend to have every single answer — and I always depend on community feedback as to how you go about approaching this. But you also have to have all the canoes being rowed in the same direction to accomplish that.”

Bresnahan said it’s a challenging environment inside of the health care system.

“But when you look at a system predominantly like Geisinger, when you have the health insurance company, you actually have the hospital as well, and then you have the 340B pharmacy. It’s a holistic approach,” he said. “It’s vertically and horizontally integrated, which is incredible from a care practitioner perspective. Hospitals across the country are facing it. There’s some arguments to suggest about executive compensation, but really it comes back down onto the insurance companies themselves that are the most frustrating to deal with.”

AI and data centers

Bresnahan said this is a new phenomenon to many.

“Some of the concerns that I hear are that AI is going to take our jobs, it’s going to take our workforce, and that we can’t allow to happen,” Bresnahan said. “But what we can do is actually increase productivity. We can actually increase what we’re actually getting out of the system with perhaps what would be a mundane task could now be done simply within a few seconds, we think about what is the actual role going to be, and it also continues to evolve.”

Bresnahan said he is working with the Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus on what role the federal government should have when it comes to regulating AI.

“We’ve seen the approach,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s necessarily correct, but empowering the tech companies to self-govern.”

Bresnahan offered the universal answer between Republicans and Democrats.

“We can’t allow China to become a superpower and a foreign adversary that wipes the floor with us when it comes to AI, so what we’re in the process of establishing is an AI framework as to what we think where the guardrails should actually be,” Bresnahan said. “But we certainly know that when you’re thinking about China and their development of energy and their development of this technology, they don’t have rules, they don’t have regulations, they don’t have the EPA. If they want to build a nuclear data center, they are going to do that, or a nuclear power plant, a power data center. They’re going to do that.”

Bresnahan said he feels that the federal government absolutely has a responsibility to rein in bad actors.

“The best form of government, in my opinion, is always a government closest to the people, and that’s why our Local Control Protections Act empowers local governments to decide what’s best for their friends, their families, and their neighbors,” Bresnahan said. “Rob Bresnahan is not going to tell anyone what they’re going to live next to and what they’re going to tolerate.”

Bresnahan said if a community decides that a data center fits for them in the right place and that there’s a community benefit impact with an offset, then residents and ratepayers can’t pay an additional cent to power the utility for a data center.

“The environmental concerns are mitigated,” he said. “The noise concerns are mitigated. And after the local town planning committee supervisors approve a data center, there are certain metrics that need to be met. Number one is, just like I said, the ratepayer protection pledge and no additional offset to the cost of living or the disruption of life.”

Bresnahan made several other points:

• The Build America 250 Act will fund the largest bridge investment in U.S. history, addressing critical transportation needs in the 8th Congressional District.

“The Build America 250 Act was truly a legislative process,” Bresnahan said. “It ended up passing our full transportation infrastructure committee with only one Democrat and one Republican voting against it. And inside of Build America 250, we were able to secure over 12 different infrastructure priorities, and it’s the Basics Act, and that was something that we worked with many of our local electeds on, because the way that the formulary funding works is it comes through Washington D.C., finds its way into the state legislators or to the state governments or state DOTS, and then funnels back down to the actual communities through Harrisburg or through Washington D.C., so this Build America 250 initiative will be the largest investment in bridge infrastructure in the history of the country.”

Bresnahan said serving transportation infrastructure and as vice chairman of Highway Transit is critically necessary.

Nanticoke Bridge

“But something that needs to go along with it — the permitting reform and how long it actually takes for construction to begin on a project,” Bresnahan said. “I use the Nanticoke Bridge because I’ve been there since the beginning of it and now living through it. And this is an example of a bridge that is owned by the county. There’s state resources allocated to it, and there’s federal funding affiliated to it, but it’s owned ultimately by the county. And when they originally secured the funding for the bridge, it was estimated to cost $55 million. The current estimates for that bridge are now $120 million, and they’re not even through the engineering and the environmental studies on it. So I’m not saying to bypass any irresponsible development.

“What I am saying is to be able to stack them and layer them on top of one another, so you can walk and chew gum at the same time. And I remember meeting with the PennDOT District Four executive, and I said, if we did everything right at the federal level, and FHWA was able to expedite any permits that we need to do, and the state legislator and PennDOT was able to do everything right that they were supposed to do? When would this bridge be put out for a bid? And the answer was six years, and that was a year ago.”

Bresnahan said when you’re talking about inflation, the availability of workforces, the cost of construction, trying to secure a surety and performance bond for something that’s six to seven years, it makes that project that much more expensive, and the reality of it getting completed with an economic benefit is extremely challenging.

“This is a major artery,” he said. “This is 14,000 cars a day, but also we’ve been able to, through the community project funding initiatives, and that was one of the biggest apprehensions that I’m sure a lot of people had with me when I was sworn in in 2024.”

More talking points

• Bresnahan said he secured $110 million for Northeast Pennsylvania infrastructure, preserving Amtrak corridor funding.

Bresnahan said he supports regular appropriations to secure NYC grant.

Health care

• Bresnahan said regulatory complexity and high costs limit childcare workforce availability. He highlighted long wait-lists and wage disparities limiting childcare enrollment.

• Bresnahan highlighted $600 million FEMA funds released to northeastern Pennsylvania hospitals, emphasizing federal, state, and private collaboration.

He said independent practitioners face a 12.5 % reimbursement cut, prompting consideration of partnerships with larger health systems to remain viable.

Housing needs

• Housing development cost challenges — high construction costs exceed $275 per square foot, inflating housing bills. He said skilled workforce shortages and lengthy permitting delay new home builds.

Tobyhanna funding

Bresnahan said he secured $68 million for Tobyhanna Army Depot’s radar dome technology.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.