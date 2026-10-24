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Gov. Josh Shapiro signed House Bill 1972 into law, modernizing Pennsylvania’s public adjuster law and delivering stronger protections for homeowners, businesses, and families navigating the insurance claims process after a loss.

Shapiro and the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) worked closely with Rep. Robert Merski, the sponsor of the bill, and the General Assembly to advance this landmark legislation that achieved unanimous votes of approval in the House and Senate.

“When families are recovering from a fire, storm, or other devastating event, they should not have to worry about excessive fees, hidden conflicts, or individuals operating outside the law,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys. “Pennsylvanians deserve honest, transparent, and professional assistance when recovering from a disaster.”

By establishing stronger standards for public adjusters, the legislation helps ensure that Pennsylvanians obtain fair treatment during insurance claim settlements when recovering from a disaster and other covered losses.

“This bill is a result of bipartisan compromise,” said Rep. Robert Merski, D-Erie. “Working across the aisle and with the administration, Senate and stakeholders, we were able to enhance consumer protections and provide common sense reforms and clarification for the industry.”

This new legislation:

• Caps public adjuster fees at 10% for catastrophic claims and 20% for other claims, helping consumers retain more of their insurance recovery.

• Expands cancellation rights, giving consumers additional time to reconsider contracts signed after a disaster or major loss.

• Requires insurers to verify that individuals acting as public adjusters are properly licensed and report suspected unlicensed activity to PID.

• Establishes stronger conflict-of-interest protections by prohibiting public adjusters from having a financial interest in repair or reconstruction work related to the same claim.

• Increases bonding requirements and strengthens licensing standards to improve accountability and consumer safeguards.

• Requires clearer contract disclosures so consumers understand their rights, responsibilities, and alternatives before hiring a public adjuster.

• Prohibits contract provisions that can unfairly divert insurance payments away from policyholders.

Pennsylvanians with questions about their insurance or who wish to file a complaint can visit — pa.gov/consumer — or call 1-866-PA-COMPLAINT (1-866-722-6675).

Argall bill set for enactment

Bipartisan legislation authored by Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville, to help address Pennsylvania’s long-term care workforce shortage was unanimously passed by the House of Representatives and is now almost law.

Senate Bill 116 would allow high school juniors and seniors to earn graduation credit by working or volunteering in licensed care settings that provide 24-hour care and supervision for the elderly.

“Too many of our families, including mine, have faced the difficult decision of moving a parent or grandparent into a long-term care center,” Argall said. “The professionals who provide their care are facing increasing challenges because of workforce shortages.”

Argall said healthcare leaders and senior advocates strongly support this measure and note that Pennsylvania’s population over the age of 65 is expected to nearly double by 2040. Despite this sharp increase, labor statistics revealed that from 2019 to 2022, Pennsylvania saw a 14% decrease in long-term care professionals.

Senate Bill 116 is part of a broader bipartisan package aimed at strengthening Pennsylvania’s long-term care workforce. The bill now awaits the governor’s signature, the final step before it becomes law.

Pa. one step closer to cellphone-free schools

Legislation sponsored by Sen. Devlin Robinson (R-37), Sen. Vincent Hughes (D-7) and Sen. Steve Santarseiro (D-10) addressing student cellphone use during school is almost law.

Senate Bill 1014 would require Pennsylvania schools to adopt policies prohibiting student cellphone use during the school day, with some limited exceptions.

The bill also maintains local control by allowing each school district to decide how to ensure students are not using their cellphones throughout the school day.

“We need to get cellphones out of our classrooms and let kids focus on learning,” Robinson said. “Teachers should not have to compete with smartphones for their students’ attention, and kids should be able to get through the school day without the constant pressure of social media and notifications.”

Exceptions would be made for:

• Students or immediate family members with certain medical conditions.

• English as a second language learners who use cellphones for translation purposes.

• Single-day special occasions like field days or science fairs.

• Students with individualized education plans that require the use of a personal communication device.

• Very limited instances for teachers who want to use cellphones as instructional tools with approval by the school principal.

“Data shows 45% of teens report feeling overwhelmed by drama on social media, and 26% report feeling worse about themselves because of what’s happening on their phones,” Hughes said.

“Today is a victory for our students who, starting next school year, will learn in classrooms free from the distraction of phones and personal smart devices,” Santarsiero said.

The bill addresses classroom distractions while responding to growing concerns about the effects of smartphones and social media on young people’s mental health. Constant connectivity can make it harder for students to focus during class and may expose them to cyberbullying and other online pressures throughout the school day.

The Pennsylvania State Education Association announced its support of Senate Bill 1014 in October 2025.

Senate Bill 1014 heads to the governor’s desk for his signature.

PennDOT helping hundreds grow careers

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) this week announced that more Pennsylvanians are accessing job training and gaining experience in the transportation industry a year after expanding and streamlining its On-the-Job Training (OJT) program — further building on Gov. Josh Shapiro’s commitment to help more Pennsylvanians chart their own course and receive the training they need to succeed.

• In 2023, 137 workers participated in the OJT program.

• This calendar year, there have already been 168 active trainees in the program.

Shapiro’s July 2023 Executive Order creating the Commonwealth Workforce Transformation Program (CWTP) expanded support services for OJT trainees, providing assistance to pay for transportation, required tools and equipment, childcare, exam, training fees, and required work-related clothing.

The CWTP is a first-in-the-nation job training program that provides workforce development investments to ensure companies, contractors, unions, and others who are working to build Pennsylvania’s infrastructure have the skilled workforce they need.

In 2023, 60 of the 137 total program workers received supportive services. That number has more than doubled, with 130 trainees receiving career support so far this year.

Additionally, the Shapiro Administration streamlined the OJT request, approval, and tracking processes to improve clarity for trainees, contractors, and the department, while also expanding previous limitations on the numbers or types of projects trainees could work on and be reimbursed for.

“Governor Shapiro has been clear in his directive to create more paths to opportunity and invest in our transportation infrastructure,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “Under his leadership, the department has modernized a great training program, making it work better for our contracting partners and, most importantly, removing more barriers for people who want to join this career field.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.