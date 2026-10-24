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Democrat Sen. Marty Flynn and Republican challenger Sharon Soltis Sparano participated in a forum on Oct. 14 where the candidates answered questions about a variety of issues facing District 22.

The forum was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Wilkes-Barre Area and held inside the Stark Learning Center Room at Wilkes University.

Candidates responded to questions posed by a moderator, Michael Little, professor of English and professional writing at King’s College.

Initial questions were written by the League Board, and were not made available to candidates before the forum. Additional questions were submitted by the audience in attendance.

Reporting in this article is based on video of the event posted on YouTube by the Luzerne County Community Channel and can be viewed there.

The candidates touched on a wide range of topics during the hour-long forum, a few of which are covered in this article, including skill games, data centers, the legalization of marijuana, and voting regulations.

During his opening statement, Flynn, who was first elected to the Senate in 2021 during a special election, said it has been a pleasure to serve both Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

“It’s been a learning experience. It’s been a — one of the greatest pleasures of my life and it’s been a great, great honor and privilege to serve the people of Northeast Pennsylvania and help bring resources back here,” he said.

Before serving in the senate, Flynn was a Pennsylvania state representative for District 113 for nearly a decade, from 2013 to 2021.

Soltis Sparano, a retired pharmacist of 38 years, was the first woman elected to the Throop council when she was 27, and also served as president.

She said her motivation for running for senate was the data center boom and her opposition to it.

“I have been fighting environmentally since I was 27 and I continue to fight. My fight now is taking me into the data center situation and I’ve also formed a group called Power: protectors of water, wildlife, environment and resources,” she said.

Skill games, cellphone bans

Throughout the forum, Flynn and Soltis Sparano agreed or mostly agreed on a few topics, such as the taxing of skill games, although neither pointed to a specific rate.

“I do believe they should be allowed and it should be taxed and I do not have an exact rate that it should be taxed at, but it should be a significant rate because what’s been happening continuously. Taxes are not being put on the big businesses that are making big money and yet we the people are paying all of our tax share,” Soltis Sparano said.

Flynn agreed with taxation and regulations for the machines and also said local VFWs and social clubs are now hurting because no agreement was reached before the Oct. 13 deadline.

“I’m willing to work across the aisle with both parties to get this done in the Senate. The inability to do this just shows how the Republican-led Senate in Harrisburg hasn’t been able to get done anything for the people of PA,” he said.

Another area they partially agreed on was banning cellphones in classrooms. A bill to enact a bell-to-bell can statewide starting next year was passed following the forum.

“I think for emergency purposes, if they have the phone somewhere in a safe place, that’s one thing, but having a phone and being on the phone all the time, I think all that does is disrupt class, day in and day out and it becomes hard for teachers to keep control of their class,” Flynn said.

Soltis Sparano agreed that student should not have their phones during the school hours, but did not want students to have their phones taken from them.

“The reason why I don’t believe that is because we’ve seen with schools shootings or intruder or worry, it was the student cellphones that was able to convey so much important information,” she said. “So, I think the students should have the exception of an emergency or fear or a fright or some concerning issue to be able to access that phone and not be penalized. However, I think the limitation should be there, but they cannot remove from their possession.”

Also on the topic of education, Flynn said he could see a place for charter schools, but does not agree with the way the charter school system is set up.

“It’s been used to siphon money away from our public schools. That’s something I don’t support, and especially Cyber charter schools, where hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars are taken away from our public school classrooms,” he said.

“I don’t feel that they should be extremely or isolated to be set out with special restrictions or rules. They should be held to the same standards as public schools. Nothing more, nothing less,” Soltis Sparano said.

When it comes to funding public schools, Flynn would like to see more funding, especially for urban schools.

“We’re getting there. The Supreme Court ruled that our funding formula isn’t adequate and I think we need to make it adequate. and get the monies to the school districts that need it the most,” Flynn said.

Soltis Sparano, on the other hand, seemed suggest school districts already have a “significant amount of funding.”

“Do I think they need to have a little more, if something is justified? Yes. However, what is happening when there’s a great baseball field or football field and they need another one, or they add different cafeterias when the one they have is alright. There seems to be a building problem in my view with public schools. So, if the building situation and the money that keeps pouring out is not going – this will keep happening, over and over and over,” she said.

Data centers

Flynn stated he doesn’t believe local control should be given up and that there should be a federal moratorium until municipalities have all updated their regulations.

”I don’t think we should give rebates to big data center, they should bring their own energy and pay their own way and they should not be neighborhoods,” he said.

When asked if any data center developers have contributed money to his campaign, Flynn said no, but that, “there are people that donated to me who were selling land to developers.”

“The data center issue is outrageous. These are monstrosities that have moved into our area and invaded our area,” Soltis Sparano said.

According to Soltis Sparano, no data center developers contributed to her campaign, but “like-minded” people who are against data centers have contributed up to $200 dollars.

Voting regulations

Candidates were asked about their positions on mail-in ballots, drop boxes, and early voting.

Flynn said he had “no issue” with drop boxes and described them as “secure.”

Additionally, he was in support of both mail-in ballots and early voting.

“I think we should be not disenfranchising people from voting. We should be making it easier for people to vote, we should have same day registration. We should get more people to vote,” he said.

However, he did say that early voting might become an issue if something comes out late about a candidate that might have made someone change their mind, but they’ve already voted.

Soltis Sparano, while she would prefer in-person voting, is not completely against mail-in voting.

”My only concern with that would be tighter controls. I do not think we have enough controls on that situation,” she said.

Soltis Sparano did not support drop-off boxes and, in her opinion, were “not that safe.”

As far as her stance on early voting, Soltis Sparano said, “I’m still trying to make an educated and informed decision on that. I’m middle ground on that right now.”

However, she did say that early-voting was better than mail-in voting or using drop boxes.

Healthcare

Flynn said future taxes from skill games and legalization of marijuana could help supplement some of the funding cut from Medicaid programs by the passage of President Donald Trump’s so-called “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

“These are different revenue generators that could help make up that fact, but most importantly, we have to get Democrats elected to reinstate these Medicaid cuts in the federal government,” he said.

Soltis Sparano said the cuts were necessary to weed out “waste, fraud, and abuse.”

“We have to stop it,” she said.

On the topic of abortion, Flynn said he personally doesn’t believe in it since he’s Catholic, but that it’s not his place to make a decision for someone else.

“That’s her business, what she does with her body. Case closed,” he said.

Soltis Sparano said her position on abortion was that she “believes in love” and considers herself personally Pro-Life.

“However, I am a realist and I understand the world can be cruel and very harmful. So, in situations with exceptions of rape, incest, life of the mother, I understand that’s something that has to be dealt with,” she said.