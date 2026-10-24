Traffic moves over the Spc. Dale J. Kridlo Memorial Bridge, seen here from West Pittston, on June 23, 2023.

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WEST PITTSTON — Kendra-lee O’Brien, borough business manager, released a statement regarding traffic pattern changes beginning Monday , Oct. 26, at the intersection of routes 92 and 11 and the Spc. Dale Kridlo Memorial Bridge.

“Beginning Monday, Kriger Construction will begin roadway improvement work will take place at the intersection of State Route 11 and State Route 92, just beyond the former Fort Jenkins Bridge in West Pittston,” O’Brien said. “The work will include the replacement of ADA-compliant sidewalks and is expected to be completed within one month, weather permitting.”

Work is scheduled Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Motorists should expect lane restrictions, slower than normal traffic, and periodic flagging throughout construction.

“Please use caution when traveling through the work zone and allow extra time for travel,” O’Brien added. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation while we are working to improve the community.