🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti said when she decided to run for Congress, she could not have predicted how much worse things could be across the board.

Cognetti is running under the Democratic ticket against Republican incumbent Rob Bresnahan for the House seat in Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District.

“It’s remarkable that from August of 2025 until now, things have gotten even worse, and it’s been completely unnecessary,” Cognetti said. “There is no reason we need to be in a trade war with Canada. There’s no reason we need to continue the war in Iran.”

Cognetti, 46, said cuts and the impact of the Big Beautiful Bill — which she said were bad enough — actually motivated her to enter this race.

“Not just with Rob Bresnahan’s vote to take away health care from thousands of people for our neighbors and really strip out the foundation from our health care system, but he made money personally on that vote and others,” Cognetti said.

Cognetti said since then, the trade wars have unnecessarily gotten far worse and the war in Iran has lingered.

“Canada is one of the biggest trading partners with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Cognetti said. “It is hurting everyone to have just that economic impact. I’ve talked with farmers, I’ve talked with manufacturers. My husband is in the food business. We see that impact all the time. But then you plow on top of that something that you and I certainly could not have predicted in August of 2025 — a war of choice in Iran that Bresnahan has supported six times, most recently, just a few weeks ago, in those final days that the current Congress was in session.”

Cognetti said rising gas prices from the war have become unsustainable not just for families, but for trucking businesses and anyone in the supply chain.

“It’s been a problem,” she said. “And again, you see, that service men and women are dying. You have military families that we all personally know who are very concerned about their sons and daughters, wives, husbands who are over there now or might get deployed. And then you have depleting munitions for the United States military, which is also, again, unnecessary, and we really need to make sure that we get to a new Congress in January, put the floor back under health care so that we can reform the system. And end this reckless war in Iran and the irresponsible tariffs.”

Stock trading

Cognetti said her financial disclosure is public. She said even as a candidate, you need to have a full disclosure of your financial assets.

“So that’s public,” Cognetti said. “And when it comes to stock trading in Congress, we need a full ban on it. Members of Congress should not be trading individual stocks. The bill that the current Congress touts is not a real true stock ban. They can still hold what they have and trade what they have. It’s not a full ban.”

Cognetti said a full ban is necessary because it’s not just one party or the other that does it.

“There are folks on both sides of the aisle that are trading millions and millions of dollars of stocks every single year on information the American people don’t have,” Cognetti said. “It’s not fair. No one is forcing you to run for Congress. Running for Congress is a choice.”

Data centers

Cognetti said that, of the data centers that have been proposed in Northeast Pennsylvania, she doesn’t see any project in this region that really qualifies as moving forward.

“I’ve heard too many times, ‘oh, there’s a nondisclosure agreement, and we can’t tell you who we are, we can’t tell you who this end-user tech company is going to be,’” Cognetti said. “We have tax breaks on the books that shouldn’t be there. What we really have is municipalities, smaller townships and boroughs, and ourselves included in Scranton; we have the onus right now on local government to figure out how to navigate this, and it’s too much to put on just the local municipality.”

Cognetti said there needs to be better partnerships between local, state, and federal governments. She said Bresnahan really invited this proliferation of data center projects.

“So we have these situations, we have all these township supervisors navigating this, and it’s too much,” Cognetti said. “And the problem isn’t just federal, though; it’s state as well. We have to, as municipalities, allow for some level of data centers. It’s very complicated. We need to figure out if it’s state funding or federal funding, but we need to work together through all the layers of government to figure out how to help these municipalities. It should be completely the choice of the municipalities whether they want them, but in order to get to that choice, we need to help those municipalities with the legal teams that they need to make those choices.”

Support for Ukraine

Asked if she would vote to continue approving military aid to Ukraine, Cognetti responded, “Absolutely, yes. We’ve been very supportive of Ukraine. Scranton has an army munitions plant run by General Dynamics. I was actually with some of those machinists just the other night. We’re very proud of that work that happens right in the heart of Scranton, and we support Ukraine defending itself against Russia’s invasion.”

Iran and nuclear weapons

Cognetti said Iran is an evil regime.

“The regime there is against the United States at every turn,” she said. “We don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon. There have been many iterations of negotiations to keep them from having a nuclear weapon. It is unclear after seven months, however, that this current effort has stopped them from getting a nuclear weapon. What we do know, though, is that it is killing service members. It is jacking up prices on everything, starting with gas and diesel. And we need clarity that it’s been seven months. And to me, after seven months, we are no closer to making sure that Iran has no nuclear weapon. In fact, we might even be further away, given that we are alienating some of our allies in the region as they are now even more.”

A ‘new’ Congress

Cognetti said a new Congress needs to put the floor back under Medicaid so that the system can be reformed.

“But we can’t do it by starving the system,” Cognetti said. “We have to, day one, get the corruption bills on the table and really force members of Congress to understand what they signed up for. They signed up to represent the people. People have every right to be angry. Things are not okay right now. We have so much inequality in our system: inequality in income levels, inequality in education, inequality in health care access. We have to get to real solutions. And people are angry because they don’t see that happening. So the corruption pieces have to be on the table. We have to ban the stock trade. We have to ban corporate PAC money. We have to put real term limits on. We’ve got to ban members of Congress from becoming lobbyists right after. We have to truly audit the government and see where the spending is going.”

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.