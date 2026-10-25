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WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr. said he wanted to clarify his vote to cut Medicaid.

Bresnahan, R-Dallas Township, is seeking a second two-year term in the U.S.House of Representatives in the Nov. 3 general election.

Bresnahan, a Republican, is running against Democrat Paige Cognetti, who is the mayor of Scranton.

“Well, I actually have my list here because there’s so many when it comes to the exemptions of when it comes to Medicaid and the work requirements, where many of those numbers were calculated on,” Bresnahan said. “This is the list for the work requirement exemption. So it would be anyone under the age of 19 or 65 and older.”

Bresnahan said some adults are exempt and do not need to meet the work requirement to enroll in Medicaid or keep their Medicaid coverage, including adults who are:

• Former foster care youth.

• American Indians and Alaska Natives.

• Parents, guardians, caretaker relatives, or family caregivers of a dependent child 13 years of age and under, or a disabled individual.

• Veterans with a total disability rating.

• Medically frail or otherwise have special medical needs that significantly impair their ability to comply with the requirement.

• Meet the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families work requirements or are a member of a household receiving SNAP benefits and are not exempt from the SNAP work requirements.

• Participants in a drug or alcohol rehabilitation or treatment program.

• Inmates of a public institution.

• Pregnant or eligible for postpartum coverage in their state.

Short-term hardship exceptions

States have the option to provide short-term hardship exceptions that allow an individual to be considered as meeting the work requirement. The short-term hardships offered, when states choose this option, are for adults:

• Receiving certain medical services such as inpatient hospital or nursing facility services;

• Residing in a county in which there is an emergency or disaster declared by the President;

• Residing in a county with a high unemployment rate; or

• Traveling outside of their community for an extended period of time for medical services for a serious or complex medical condition for themselves or their dependent.

“And what that bill did was get rid of the waste,” Bresnahan said. “You see fraud after fraud after fraud on all of these various different programs. And the moral of the story is that people who are entitled to this program and need help, this program is designed to strengthen them.”

Bresnahan said if a person truly does qualify for Medicaid, it’s supposed to be there for them.

Bresnahan said the $50 billion in the Rural Health Transformation Fund was uncertain.

“I found myself in the White House on the morning of the vote of H.R. 1, making sure that Northeastern Pennsylvania would be qualified as rural,” he said.

Stock trading

Bresnahan insisted he never told his financial advisors to make any trades whatsoever.

“I never managed my own wealth advisement portfolios,” Bresnahan said. “Paige (Cognetti) knows that these are institutionally managed funds. Just like my 401k, just like my Roth, just like millions of Americans don’t manage their own portfolios. I never did. I never managed my own different individual stock-holdings.”

Bresnahan said a key takeaway is that he wasn’t in public service before going to Congress.

“I was a highway contractor,” he said. “I did traffic signals. I was a real person in the real world. So I wasn’t in a position, and we looked at exploring the qualifications of a blind trust with the House Ethics Committee.”

Bresnahan said he actually voted to ban congressional stock trading — he signed a discharge petition to ban congressional stock trading.

“We need to find a way for people that have existed in the private sector or have been contributing members of their society,” Bresnahan said. “I never made a trade. I never directed my advisors to make a trade. There’s a big reason why I donate my entire congressional salary back to Northeastern Pennsylvania because I never did this for a job.”

The war in Iran

Bresnahan said the war in Iran needs to be brought to a resolution.

“I think we’ve accomplished what we’ve set out to do,” Bresnahan said. “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. People that chant death to America, these are not reasonable, sound-minded individuals that want to have diplomacy. I think when we engaged back in June of last year to target some of the nuclear arsenals and the most recent, I feel that. But we also have to bring it to a resolution in combination with Ukraine and Russia.”

Russia not a U.S. ally

Bresnahan said Russia is not a U.S. ally.

“Putin is a bad person,” he said. “I was slightly disappointed to see some of the negotiations that have unfolded at the executive level relevant to lessening some sanctions. It was also extremely clear that Congress just within the last few weeks voted on Russia-sanctioned legislation. And I feel like this was a significant sidestep to what the intention of Congress was — the Lindsey Graham Russia Sanctions Bill — and it overwhelmingly passed both chambers. So to be able to make a deal with a brutal, murderous dictator like Putin isn’t the answer.”

Bresnahan said a lot of Northeastern Pennsylvania businesses are doing work in Ukraine supporting the front-line war efforts.

The economy

Bresnahan said he has knocked on more than 50,000 doors during the campaign, and what he hears every single day is about the economy.

“It’s the cost of groceries, it’s the cost of gasoline, it’s the cost of heating oil, it’s the cost of utilities, all of them,” Bresnahan said. “And they are absolutely correct in feeling the pain when it comes down to the cost of living right now, the kitchen table issues. You know what? I wish the situation in Iran would come to an end as expeditiously as possible.”

But at the same time, Bresnahan said Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.

“And I do feel that gas prices and fuel prices will go down as quickly as they have gone up,” he said.

Data centers

Bresnahan said the communities know what’s best for their friends, their families, and their neighbors.

“So I wrote the Local Control Protections Act, and first and foremost, the decision needs to be done at the local government level,” Bresnahan said. “Washington, D.C. should not be telling anybody to live next to a data center in their backyard under any circumstances. And secondly, you’re competing against companies that have unlimited resources. And when they decide that they’re going to sue and tie it up in litigation, they’re going to bankrupt the small town’s municipal budget.”

Bresnahan said if the local community supports a moratorium, he supports the local community in deciding that they want a moratorium.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.