At the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Davinci Micro Fulfillment, from left: Jim Hilsher, vice president, Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services; Ben Cronsberry, head of go-to-market and partnerships, Parsel; John Augustine, president and CEO, Penn’s Northeast; Tyler Day, field representative for U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan; Corey Apirian, CEO, Davinci Micro Fulfillment; Michelle Mikitish, president, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce; Brian Doughton, district director for state Sen. Marty Flynn; Brandi Bartush, administrator and events coordinator, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce; and Grace Berlew, constituent services adviser for state Rep. Jim Haddock.

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JENKINS TWP. — Davinci Micro Fulfillment, which operates a distributed network of “micro site” fulfillment centers providing end-to-end order, inventory and shipping management for e-commerce sellers, has opened its eighth U.S. facility in Jenkins Township.

Located at 141 Commonwealth Drive, in CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park South, the leased facility has 36,231 square feet of space and is designed with equipment, resources and technology to support fulfillment of consumer brands marketed through e-commerce channels including Amazon, Walmart, TikTok and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Founded in 2020, Davinci forward-positions client inventory in smaller fulfillment centers close to consumers to accelerate delivery and reduce shipping costs. The company’s solution incorporates strategically sited warehousing facilities, skilled personnel and a portfolio of AI-enabled technology tools.

The integrated service helps consumer brands optimize and organize inventory, deploy the ideal merchandise mix, streamline order management, drive efficient pick, pack and shipping operations, and speed goods to market to reduce overall landed cost. The company’s network can reach customers throughout the United States within two days or less.

“Jenkins Township becomes the eighth micro-fulfillment warehouse in our U.S. network,” said Corey Apirian, Davinci’s founder and chief executive. “It provided the ideal site and a modern facility to enable us to expand our eCommerce order fulfillment coverage further throughout the Northeast U.S. By enabling consumer brands to forward stage products closer to the consumer, we are helping them keep their brand promise through accurate, fast, cost-efficient order fulfillment that delights the customer and keeps them coming back.”

Apirian expects to increase hiring as new clients are signed and brought into the facility.

“We are excited to welcome Davinci Micro Fulfillment to Greater Pittston,” said Michelle Mikitish, president of the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce. “The company’s decision to establish an operation in CenterPoint South is another vote of confidence in our community as a great place to do business. We wish the Davinci team much success and look forward to having them as part of the Greater Pittston business community.”

CenterPoint Commerce and Trade Park South was developed by Mericle Commercial Real Estate Services. Davinci Micro Fulfillment has leased space in one of two multi-tenant flex buildings Mericle has built in the park.

“We are very pleased to welcome Davinci Micro Fulfillment to CenterPoint South,” said Mericle Vice President Jim Hilsher. “Northeastern Pennsylvania’s location near major East Coast population centers and its excellent interstate highway network make our region a natural fit for Davinci’s business model. We appreciate their decision to establish an operation in a Mericle building and look forward to supporting their growth.”

For information about Davinci Micro Fulfillment, visit davincimicrofulfillment.com.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.