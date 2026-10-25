Pa. investing $3M to help bring 309 new jobs at digital manufacturing company

Mericle constructed the 170,500-square-foot building at 535 Research Drive. Over 8,000 people work at CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park, and SendCutSend will bring 309 new jobs to the space.

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PITTSTON TWP. — Gov. Josh Shapiro said this week that Pennsylvania is competing with other states and winning.

Shapiro announced that Pennsylvania successfully competed with neighboring Ohio to secure a $63.2 million investment from SendCutSend, Inc., to expand its manufacturing operations and open its first Pennsylvania facility at CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park East in Pittston Township.

Shapiro said his administration is investing $3 million in the project, creating 309 new jobs over the next three years.

SendCutSend is an on-demand digital manufacturing company specializing in precision sheet cutting (laser, waterjet, and CNC routing), CNC machining, bending, and secondary finishing services.

SendCutSend will lease and improve roughly 200,000 square feet of manufacturing space for its new CNC machining and laser cutting operation at 535 Research Drive in CenterPoint.

“With SendCutSend’s decision to open their first facility in the Commonwealth, hundreds of Pennsylvanians throughout Luzerne County will now have the opportunity to secure a good-paying job — all while our manufacturing industry gets another boost,” said Shapiro in an email announcing the news. “My Administration will keep working to attract new investments, grow our economy, and make sure Pennsylvania remains a place where businesses can succeed and workers can build a better future.”

According to the governor’s office, the BusinessPA team coordinated the effort, and SendCutSend received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $3 million Pennsylvania First grant.

The company has also been encouraged to apply for the Manufacturing Tax Credit (MTC) program and the Qualified Manufacturing Innovation and Reinvestment Deduction (QMIRD) program, which could provide additional tax savings.

“This investment by SendCutSend is a major win for Luzerne County and for workers across northeastern Pennsylvania,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “We’re laser-focused on attracting businesses, supporting innovation, and investing in our workforce to ensure our Commonwealth remains competitive and our workers and communities can thrive.”

Shapiro’s 10-year economic development strategy is a targeted plan designed to help Pennsylvania win and become a national leader in economic development, innovation, and job creation. Manufacturing is one of the key industries outlined in the strategy that will help Pennsylvania build on its competitive advantages and create real opportunity for Pennsylvanians.

“Our customers need parts fast, so we move fast, and Pennsylvania gets that,” said Jim Belosic, founder and CEO of SendCutSend. “Pittston brings one-day shipping to more of our Northeast customers. We’re hiring and machines are landing. Big thanks to Gov. Shapiro, Secretary Siger and their teams for making this process seamless.”

Mericle Development coordinated real estate transaction

The real estate transaction was coordinated by Mericle Vice President Bill Jones and the Golarz-Williams industrial team from Colliers, the international real estate brokerage and investment management firm.

“SendCutSend is exactly the type of advanced manufacturing company we had in mind when we developed CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park,” said Jones. “Having a 170,500 square foot building already constructed allowed us to respond quickly to the company’s space requirements.”

Jones said the in-house design and construction teams work directly with SendCutSend to customize the building’s interior for its manufacturing operations.

“Our ability to provide both the building and the specialized improvements gives SendCutSend a single point of contact and helps the company move forward with its expansion as efficiently as possible,” Jones said.

Jones said SendCutSend has built its business around making custom manufacturing faster, simpler, and more accessible. Customers can upload digital designs through the company’s website, receive immediate pricing, and place orders without the lengthy quoting processes traditionally associated with custom fabrication. The company handles everything from one-of-a-kind prototypes to large production orders, often shipping completed parts within a few days.

The company has experienced substantial growth since its founding — surpassing $100 million in annual revenue in 2025 and announcing a $110 million investment round in 2026 to support further expansion. The company operates multiple U.S. manufacturing facilities and is investing in additional production capacity as demand for domestically manufactured components continues to grow.

Mericle constructed the 170,500-square-foot building at 535 Research Drive on speculation. More than 8,000 people work in the buildings Mericle has developed in CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park.

“Thanks to Gov. Shapiro’s pro-business approach and developers like Mericle, who build buildings on spec, we are able to attract businesses that need to move fast in order to grow,” said Penn’s Northeast President John Augustine. “Pennsylvania is on a winning streak and as long as we’re working together, I see no sign of our economy slowing down.”

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.