Former Geisinger Life Flight patient, medical team reunite

A Geisinger Life Flight critical care ambulance sits on display with specialized medical equipment and stretchers during the program’s community open house on Saturday , Oct. 24, at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca. Life Flight provides both air and ground critical care transportation, with specially trained crews equipped to care for seriously ill and injured patients.

Veronica Albrecht holds her 2-year-old son, Wesley, as they get an up-close look at a Geisinger Life Flight helicopter during the program’s community open house on Saturday , Oct. 24, at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca. The event gave visitors an opportunity to meet flight crews, explore emergency medical aircraft, and learn about critical care transport services.

Geisinger Life Flight crew members reunite with former patient Abigail ‘Abby’ Fawcett and her family during an open house on Saturday. From left: David Conboy, pilot; Blythe Fawcett, Abby’s mother; Theodore ‘Ted’ Kross, flight nurse; Abby; Brandon Shotto, flight paramedic; and Matt Fawcett, Abby’s father. In front is Abby’s younger sister, Joy Fawcett.

Geisinger Life Flight nurse Theodore ‘Ted” Kross, left, explains the medical equipment aboard a Life Flight helicopter to former patient Abigail ‘Abby’ Fawcett, right, as her father, Matt Fawcett, looks on during an open house on Saturday , Oct. 24, at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

Abigail ‘Abby’ Fawcett, center, talks with Geisinger Life Flight nurse Theodore ‘Ted’ Kross, left, while sitting inside a medical helicopter during Saturday’s open house at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca. Fawcett, who survived cardiac arrest at a cheerleading camp in Wayne County, returned to meet the crew who transported her to specialized medical care. She has no memory of that flight.

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AVOCA — The last time Abigail “Abby” Fawcett was aboard a Geisinger Life Flight helicopter, she was unconscious, critically ill, and fighting for her life.

On Saturday, she climbed back inside, this time awake, smiling, and surrounded by the people who helped bring her home.

The Baldwinsville, New York, teenager and her family traveled to Geisinger Life Flight’s open house at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Avoca, where visitors met flight crews, toured aircraft, and learned about the critical care transport program.

For Abby, the visit offered something more personal: an opportunity to piece together a story she doesn’t remember living.

Abby was attending a cheerleading camp in rural Wayne County when she collapsed after completing a routine. She had suffered cardiac arrest, setting off a frantic effort to save her life.

A nurse working at the camp immediately began CPR, performing chest compressions for several minutes before additional help arrived. An automated external defibrillator was also used during the resuscitation.

Her mother, Blythe Fawcett, was home near Syracuse when Abby’s coach called.

Initially, Blythe believed her daughter had fainted, something that had happened once before. But then she heard someone counting in the background.

As a physician assistant, she recognized what that meant.

“I said, ‘Cassidy, are they doing CPR?’ And she said, ‘Yes,’” Blythe recalled.

She and her husband, Matt, hurried to round up their younger children and began the roughly two-and-a-half-hour drive toward Wayne County.

Throughout the drive, Blythe remained on the phone with the coach, listening as rescuers performed CPR and administered shocks.

She found herself navigating three roles simultaneously: a frightened mother, a medical professional trying to understand her daughter’s condition, and a source of reassurance for the coach.

By the time the family reached Wayne Memorial Hospital, Abby had been intubated and sedated.

Although hospital staff provided excellent care, Blythe said, Abby needed specialized treatment unavailable there.

Getting her to a hospital closer to home in Syracuse presented another challenge.

Poor weather prevented an immediate helicopter transport, and arranging a ground ambulance with the necessary critical care personnel proved difficult.

After a long night of uncertainty, Theodore “Ted” Kross, a Geisinger Life Flight nurse, walked into the hospital wearing his flight suit.

“He said, ‘We think we can fly. We’re gonna get your daughter up to Syracuse,’” Blythe recalled.

“These guys were like angels walking in that morning.”

Kross and flight paramedic Brandon Shotto had traveled to Wayne Memorial by critical care ambulance while monitoring changing weather conditions.

Pilot David Conboy was eventually able to meet the medical crew at Cherry Ridge Airport near Honesdale, allowing Abby to complete the journey by helicopter.

The flight to Syracuse took approximately 35 to 45 minutes, considerably shorter than the ground transport would have required.

For Blythe, seeing the helicopter departing Syracuse as her family approached the hospital brought enormous relief.

“To me, I felt like she’s home,” she said.

Abby remained hospitalized as doctors worked to understand what had caused her cardiac arrest. She eventually received an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator, a device designed to detect and treat dangerous heart rhythms.

But surviving was only part of her journey.

After several months away from cheerleading, Abby was cleared to compete again. Returning to the sport she loved brought unexpected anxiety.

“I could feel my heart beating, and it freaked me out a little bit,” she recalled of her first competition back. “I knew I was okay, but it just kind of freaked me out.”

She cried after the routine, overwhelmed by the experience and relieved to have completed it safely.

Although some anxiety remains, Abby hasn’t allowed the experience to keep her from the sport she loves.

Now a high school senior, she has committed to joining the Syracuse University cheerleading program, according to a June announcement from Syracuse Cheer.

Her experience has also inspired others to learn lifesaving skills. Matt said several of his coworkers pursued CPR certification after hearing what happened to his daughter.

For the Life Flight crew, Saturday’s reunion offered something they rarely experience: the opportunity to see the lasting impact of their work.

Kross, who has spent 44 years in nursing and four and a half years with Life Flight, said caring for critically ill patients requires specialized training and equipment, whether crews respond by helicopter or ambulance.

Geisinger Life Flight operates nine helicopters from seven regional bases and averages more than 4,400 transports annually.

Conboy, who has participated in more than 5,000 patient transports during his career, said the crew’s involvement represents only a small portion of each patient’s journey.

Yet that relatively brief encounter can make an extraordinary difference.

On Saturday, Abby listened as the crew recounted the logistics of her transport, learning details she never knew.

Because she has no memory of the experience, she has relied on photographs, conversations, and stories from others to understand what happened.

“I’m just really grateful,” she said.

For Blythe, the reunion provided an opportunity to express gratitude she had struggled to articulate during the emergency.

And for Kross, seeing Abby healthy, happy, and smiling was a reminder of why he continues doing the work.

His eyes filled with tears as he gestured toward the teenager.

“You’re the reward,” he told her.