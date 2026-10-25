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In the battle for the 120th Pennsylvania House district, Rep. Brenda Pugh will once again face Democrat challenger Fern Learn on Nov. 3.

Pugh, 59, of Shavertown, was first elected in 2024, succeeding Aaron Kaufer, who chose not to run.

Leard first went up against Pugh during that election.

Leard, 41, of Dallas Township, previously won the Democratic nomination in 2022 as a write-in candidate, but lost the general election to former representative Aaron Kaufer.

Leard first went up against Pugh in the 2024 general election.

Republican incumbent Pugh, 59, of Shavertown, was first elected in 2024, succeeding Aaron Kaufer, who chose not to run.

The 120th District includes the townships of Dallas, Franklin, Exeter, Kingston, and Jackson, and the boroughs of West Wyoming, Forty Fort, Wyoming, Exeter, Kingston, Luzerne, Courtdale, and Pringle.

Ahead of the general election on Nov. 3, The Times Leader asked the candidates to define what they feel are the 5 most important issues of the 2026 campaign. Here’s what they had to say.

BRENDA PUGH

• Affordability: “Families and seniors across the 120th District are feeling the pressure of higher property taxes, utility bills, groceries and everyday expenses. I have backed efforts to eliminate school property taxes and the inheritance tax, and I introduced legislation aimed at taking stormwater fees off homeowners and small businesses. I have also pushed for greater accountability over costs that ultimately fall on ratepayers. I will keep fighting to help people stay in their homes, reduce unnecessary costs and keep more of what they earn.”

• Local control: “The communities of the 120th District are different, and I believe the people who live in them should have a real voice in what happens there. I have fought for local control over major developments, including large data centers, and for policies that keep power, water and infrastructure costs from being shifted onto existing residents. I will continue fighting to keep those decisions close to the people they affect.”

• Public safety: “Public safety has been part of my life for many years, and I have brought that experience directly into my work in Harrisburg. I introduced legislation aimed at helping recruit and retain firefighters and EMS personnel, and I have worked to bring funding, equipment and resources back to local departments. I will keep fighting to make sure the men and women protecting our communities have the support and tools they need.”

• Bringing results back home: “One of my biggest priorities has been making sure the 120th District gets its fair share from Harrisburg. I have helped bring millions of dollars back into our communities for roads, parks, public safety, water and sewer projects, libraries and other local needs. These are investments in the places we live, work and raise our families. I am proud of what we have accomplished, but I am not finished.”

• Accountability and responsible government: “People deserve to know how government is spending their money and how decisions are being made. I have written legislation aimed at increasing accountability, improving transparency and encouraging timely, responsible budgeting. I have also pushed for greater scrutiny of decisions that affect taxpayers and utility ratepayers. I will keep fighting to make sure government spends responsibly, operates openly and answers to the people it serves.

“At the end of the day, my priorities come from the people and communities of the 120th District: protect taxpayers, keep decisions local, support public safety, bring results home and make government more accountable.”

FERN LEARD

• Insider politics and government accountability: “People are sick of paying taxes into a system that feels rigged against them. We’re struggling while politically connected insiders benefit from our taxpayer dollars. I’m one of many Pennsylvanians fed up with it, and I want answers. I support banning lobbyist gifts, closing the revolving door between government and private industry, strengthening conflict-of-interest laws, putting a cap on campaign donations, and holding corrupt officials accountable. That’s why I refuse Corporate PAC money. I’ll question anyone, including my own party, when something doesn’t add up. I don’t believe anyone should be using public office for personal financial gain.”

• Government surveillance and constitutional rights: “Our government has no business tracking our movements or allowing corporations to profit from our personal information. I oppose mass surveillance technology like Flock cameras and support stronger privacy laws, surveillance limits, and transparency in government contracts. Public safety matters, but our Fourth Amendment rights matter just as much. People should be able to go about their daily lives without having their movements constantly monitored and recorded.”

• AI data centers and community protection: “I’ve attended municipal meetings across our region, standing with residents demanding answers about how data centers could affect their water resources, electricity costs, environment, and quality of life. I’ve watched legitimate concerns go unanswered while powerful interests push forward. It’s frustrating to see how difficult it is for residents to have their concerns taken seriously.

“I support Senator Katie Muth’s SB 1359, a mandatory three-year statewide moratorium on hyperscale data centers and related infrastructure. I’m proud to have her endorsement.

“I believe optional moratorium legislation is performative and offers little meaningful protection. It leaves municipalities to fend for themselves, potentially bankrupting communities that cannot afford legal battles. It doesn’t pause existing applications and leaves residents vulnerable to backroom deals by local officials. I don’t see how that gives residents more control. It looks like legislation designed to win votes without addressing the actual problems. We need a mandatory statewide pause and enforceable protections before these developments move forward.”

• Consumer protections and corporate accountability: “I’ve worked directly with residents challenging the Public Utility Commission over rising utility costs. These companies are reporting enormous profits while asking customers to absorb even more increases. People are already struggling to afford their bills, and I don’t understand how we can continue allowing this to happen.

“I support stronger consumer protections, holding the PUC accountable, challenging unfair rate increases, and closing corporate tax loopholes that hurt small businesses. I plan to bring these concerns directly to Harrisburg because I want answers about why consumers keep paying more while these companies continue increasing their profits.”

• Affordability, property taxes, and education funding: “Owning a home shouldn’t mean worrying about whether you can afford to keep it. Seniors who worked their entire lives shouldn’t risk losing their homes because they can no longer afford rising property taxes.

“I support increasing Pennsylvania’s share of public school funding, reforming charter school funding, and directing new revenue, including from legal adult-use marijuana, toward school property tax relief. I want to reduce reliance on homeowners to fund education while ensuring every child has access to a quality education regardless of ZIP code. Families and seniors need meaningful financial relief, not another temporary fix that leaves them struggling a few years down the road.”