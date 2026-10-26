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The Pennsylvania Senate this week voted unanimously to better protect young people against the serious threats posed by child sexual abuse materials generated using artificial intelligence, according to Sens. Tracy Pennycuick, R-Montgomery; Scott Martin, R-Lancaster; and Lisa Baker, R-Luzerne.

House Bill 2474 would require mandated reporters to report all instances of child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, they become aware of, including those produced by a minor. This applies to teachers, childcare workers, healthcare providers and other individuals responsible for caring for children.

The legislation, introduced in April 2026, mirrors the language in Senate Bill 1050, a bill Pennycuick, Martin and Baker introduced in October 2025 that ultimately passed the Senate in November 2025.

The senators noted there has been a startling increase in the amount of AI-generated CSAM being created and shared in recent years, including troubling cases in school settings.

“In our rapidly evolving digital environment, it’s so important we continue to strengthen our child-protective services laws,” Baker said. “Clarifying the responsibilities of those who report suspected abuse will help ensure that every child receives the protection and support they need.”

“Sadly, today our children are being targeted in new ways that weren’t even possible just a few years ago,” Pennycuick said. “Online predators using technology to manipulate and exploit our kids is the new reality. Mandated reporting of CSAM ensures our kids are better protected from these atrocious acts.”

“We have already seen the devastating impacts these images can have on young people locally,” Martin said. “No individual should have to endure that kind of humiliation and abuse. That’s why we worked with numerous different stakeholders, advocates and impacted families to find ways to ensure every mandated reporter understands their responsibilities to better protect these emerging threats.”

The legislation was also amended to include provisions from Senate Bill 1456, legislation Baker co-authored to add hazing to Pennsylvania’s mandatory reporting guidelines. Hazing is not currently considered child abuse under Pennsylvania law when one child commits that crime against another.

“I’m pleased this bill includes provisions I co-authored to add hazing to Pennsylvania’s mandatory reporting guidelines,” Baker said. “Despite the well-documented physical and psychological harm it can cause, it is not currently recognized as child abuse under state law when committed by another child. Adding hazing as a reportable offense strengthens accountability, ensures adults understand their responsibility to report suspected hazing.”

House Bill 2474 was sent back to the House of Representatives to concur on Senate amendments.

PA ABLE honored

In a major win for Pennsylvania’s disability community, Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity this week celebrated the PA ABLE Savings Program being named the Program of the Year at the fifth annual PA Community Health Worker Conference sponsored by the North Central Pennsylvania Area Health Education Center and the Eastcentral Pennsylvania Area Health Education Center.

“I’m honored to have PA ABLE recognized as the Program of the Year by NCPA AHEC and ECPA AHEC,” Garrity said. “PA ABLE gives Pennsylvanians with disabilities a powerful path to financial security and increased independence and our team is working tirelessly to ensure everyone who can benefit from saving with PA ABLE knows about the incredible flexibility of this life-changing program.”

Since taking office in 2021, Garrity has reduced fees for PA ABLE accounts multiple times and has grown the program into the fifth-largest ABLE program in the country, quadrupling in size. There are now more than 14,000 PA ABLE accounts with over $225 million saved.

PA ABLE — Achieving a Better Life Experience — accounts provide a tax-free way for Pennsylvanians with disabilities and their families to save for disability-related expenses without impacting eligibility for important benefits. PA ABLE account owners can choose from a variety of investment options and have access to a prepaid debit card. Savings can be used for a wide variety of disability-related expenses, such as groceries, rent, transportation, healthcare, education, vehicle modifications, assistive technology and more.

Account owners can contribute up to $20,000 annually, with higher limits possible through ABLE to Work, and contributions up to $19,000 can be deducted on PA state income taxes.

Visit paable.gov for information.

Fraternal benefit societies honored

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives this week adopted a resolution sponsored by Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Luzerne, to designate Oct. 27 as Fraternal Benefit Societies Day in Pennsylvania.

The fraternal benefit societies of Pennsylvania are longstanding mutual aid organizations created to serve the needs of communities and provide for the payment of life, health, accident and other benefits to their members.

“Fraternal benefit societies represent a successful, modern-day model under which individuals come together with a common purpose to collectively provide charitable and other beneficial activities for society,” Haddock said. “They operate under a chapter system, creating a statewide infrastructure, combined with local energy and knowledge, which positions them to most efficiently address unmet needs in communities, many of which the government cannot address.”

House Resolution 662 notes that the fraternal benefit society model represents a large member-volunteer network in Pennsylvania, with approximately 500,000 people belonging to local chapters across the state.

$14.4M to strengthen electric grid

The Shapiro administration is investing an additional $14.4 million to strengthen Pennsylvania’s electric grid — helping communities prevent power outages, improve reliability and restore electricity faster when severe weather strikes.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced the latest investment earlier this week alongside U.S. Department of Energy officials.

The funding will support Pennsylvania’s Grid Resilience Grants Program, building on nearly $25 million the DEP has already provided for projects that modernize the electric grid and improve its ability to withstand severe weather, aging infrastructure and growing electricity demand.

“We’ve seen what strong storms can do to the power grid, and these grants will help keep the lights on when storms hit and the grid is stressed,” DEP Secretary Jessica Shirley said. “At a time when electricity is in higher demand than ever before, our efforts to ensure a reliable electric grid are essential. Funding like this makes it possible for applicants to reach for innovation and transformation, while at the same time protecting against the potential for grid outages.”

Through the first two rounds of the Grid Resilience Grants Program, projects serving more than 60,000 Pennsylvanians across 20 predominantly rural counties are strengthening critical infrastructure, improving outage detection and helping utility crews restore service more quickly.

Approved projects are expected to deliver:

• Upgrades at 15 substations and smart-grid sensors and monitors at 10 substations, along with weatherization, elevated equipment, underground cables, automation technologies and other physical protections to help prevent outages.

• More than 300 pieces of advanced smart-grid equipment to improve system monitoring, detect and isolate outages, and speed restoration — reducing outage times in some areas from hours to seconds.

• Inspections of more than 8,000 utility poles and nearly 3,000 miles of vegetation management to reduce storm-related damage and improve grid reliability.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.