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WILKES-BARRE — Have you noticed the number of bad drivers on the roads these days?

It’s driving people crazy.

My friends at AAA Exchange are all over this issue, trying to educate people about the problem that appears to be growing.

AAA says aggressive driving is extremely common among U.S. drivers. According to AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s data, nearly 80% percent of drivers expressed significant anger, aggression or road rage behind the wheel.

AAA said aggressive driving has increasingly become a major cause of concern for many road users.

What is aggressive driving?

AAA defines it as any unsafe driving behavior, performed deliberately and with ill intention or disregard for safety, can constitute aggressive driving.

Examples of aggressive driving behaviors include:

• Speeding in heavy traffic

• Tailgating

• Cutting in front of another driver and then slowing down

• Running red lights

• Weaving in and out of traffic

• Changing lanes without signaling

• Blocking cars attempting to pass or change lanes

• Using headlights or brakes to “punish” other drivers

What is road rage?

AAA said extreme cases of aggressive driving can escalate to road rage.

Examples of road rage are:

• Cursing and rude or obscene gestures

• Throwing objects

• Ramming

• Sideswiping

• Forcing a driver off the road

How common is aggressive driving?

According to estimates by the AAA Foundation’s Annual Traffic Safety Culture Index, millions of drivers engaged in the following angry and aggressive behaviors in the 30 days before the survey, including:

• Aggressive driving by switching lanes quickly/or very close behind another car: 26% (57 million drivers)

• Made rude gestures or honked at other drivers: 32% (71 million drivers)

• Driven 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway: 48% (106 million drivers)

• Driven through a red light: 31% (68 million drivers)

• Passed in front of a vehicle at less than a car length: 22% (49 million drivers)

• Speeded up when another vehicle tried to overtake you: 25% (55 million drivers)

• Followed vehicle in front of you closely to prevent another vehicle from merging in front of you: 34% (75 million drivers)

• Merged into traffic even when another driver tries to close the gap between vehicles: 28% (62 million drivers)

AAA offers these tips to help prevent aggressive driving:

• Manage your behavior, manage your responses

You will see other drivers doing things that are illegal, inconsiderate and even incomprehensible. Don’t respond personally. Most drivers are not thinking about their impact on you — they are just rushed, distracted or upset.

• Follow the rules of the road:

— Maintain adequate following distance.

— Use turn signals.

— Allow others to merge.

— Use your high beams responsibly.

— Tap your horn if you must (but no long blasts with accompanying hand gestures).

— Be considerate in parking lots. Park in one spot, not across multiple spaces. Be careful not to hit cars next to you with your door.

Remaining calm and courteous behind the wheel lowers your risk of an unpleasant encounter — with another driver and with law enforcement.

• Dealing with confrontation

— Avoid eye contact with angry drivers.

— Don’t respond to aggression with aggression.

— If you feel you are at risk, drive to a public place such as a police station, hospital or fire station.

— When you park, allow room so you can pull out safely if someone approaches you aggressively.

— Use your horn to attract attention but remain in your locked vehicle.

— If you are confronted, stay as calm and courteous as possible.

— If you feel threatened, call 911.

• Always remember:

— Don’t offend: Never cause another driver to change their speed or direction. That means not forcing another driver to use their brakes, or turn the steering wheel in response to something you have done.

— Be tolerant and forgiving: The other driver may just be having a really bad day. Assume that it’s not personal.

— Do not respond: Avoid eye contact, don’t make gestures, maintain space around your vehicle, and contact 9-1-1 if needed.

Good news/bad news

Recently AAA says there’s been some encouraging news about bad behaviors behind the wheel, but some extremely bad news as well.

AAA Mid-Atlantic reported that a new survey found there has been a recent overall decrease in “risky driving,” but also finds that there has been an increase in fatalities.

So, understating the situation, AAA says there remains plenty of room for improvement.

As fatalities on our nation’s roadways continue to rise at a disturbing rate, the new AAA survey indicates that there has been a decline in unsafe driving behaviors, but speeding and handheld cellphone use remain stubbornly high, putting all motorists and pedestrians at risk.

In responding to the annual survey by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, drivers self-reported engaging less frequently in all unsafe behaviors including red-light running, drowsy driving and driving while impaired on cannabis or alcohol.

However, nearly half of drivers surveyed admitted to speeding in the last 30 days — and didn’t think they’d ever be caught by police.

More than a third of those surveyed felt the same way about holding or talking on a cellphone while driving.

Daylight savings time will soon be over, leaving most commutes to and from work in the dark.

Be careful, be aware, be tolerant.

And drive safe.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.