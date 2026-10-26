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The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will hold a second public hearing for the Scranton Beltway Project.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at Pittston Area High School, 5 Stout St., Yatesville. Registration/plans display begins at 4:30 p.m., and public testimony is scheduled for 5:30 to 8 p.m.

While this hearing is part of the overall Scranton Beltway Project, its purpose is to address the Environmental Assessment (EA) information and proposed design revisions specifically in the Wyoming Valley Interchange area.

The hearing is part of the 30-day comment period, which opened Oct. 12, and will remain open until Nov. 20.

The public hearing format does not allow for question and answer, only official testimony. Therefore, any questions tendered during testimony will be officially answered in the final Environmental Assessment document upon its public release.

The Scranton Beltway aims to alleviate persistent congestion on the heavily used I-81 corridor in the Scranton area through the construction of a direct connect between I-81 and the Northeastern Extension (I-476).

The Scranton Beltway will alleviate congestion while improving local and regional mobility by providing motorists with an alternative route during peak travel times and incidents, reducing through-traffic spilling onto local roads.

Public RSVP

The public hearing will offer those in attendance the opportunity to provide feedback on the project in the form of official testimony. That testimony will be transcribed and then included in the EA Report.

Those providing testimony are asked to register in advance by calling 215-922-8081 ext. 1678, or emailing scrantonbeltway@paturnpike.com.

Registration for testimony will also be available at the hearing. Oral testimony will be limited to five minutes per participant and the number of slots will depend on available time. Individuals may provide testimony privately in a separate hearing room with a stenographer.

The meeting location is accessible to people with disabilities. Anyone with questions or requiring special accommodations should contact Larry Mitros as soon as possible by phone at 215-922-8081 ext. 1678, or by email at scrantonbeltway@paturnpike.com.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.