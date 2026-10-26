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As many businesses and veteran lodges were forced to remove skill game machines this month, one such Wilkes-Barre tavern owner, or the beer garden’s manager, concealed a slot machine for a time in 1936.

Despite multiple searches of Jake’s Towne Tavern at East Market Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue, Wilkes-Barre police detectives were unable to find the illegal device.

“For weeks, city detectives have been at wits end to find a slot machine reportedly being operated in Jake’s Towne Tavern. Raids were made to no avail, but complaints continued to flow into headquarters,” the Wilkes-Barre Record newspaper reported on Nov. 7, 1936.

After many failed attempts to find the slow machine inside Jake’s Towne Tavern, city Police Chief J. Russell Taylor personally headed a squad of detectives, John Williams and Joseph Petroski, in a quiet raid the night of Nov. 6, 1936.

“The machine, described as a most elaborate affairs, was found in the women’s rest room,” the Record reported.

The slot machine was confiscated by Chief Taylor and taken to the evidence room at police headquarters.

“Jacob Slomowitz, proprietor, was surprised at the revelation. He said the machine had been placed there without his knowledge and blamed William Lewis, 31, tavern attendant, for its presence. Lewis denied knowing anything about the machine,” the Evening News newspaper reported on Nov. 7, 1936.

Slomowitz and Lewis were ordered to appear in police court and were fined $100, each, a large sum of money in 1936.

The slot machine was discovered 11 months after Slomowitz opened Jake’s Towne Tavern in January 1936.

Slomowitz immigrated to the United States from Austria-Hungary in the early 1900s, and settled in Sugar Notch where he his first enterprise was a retail grocer in the tiny borough, a dress shop called Diana’s on Public Square, Wilkes-Barre, and he briefly co-owned a small brewery. The brewery shuttered during the early years of prohibition and the dress shop burned under mysterious circumstances the night of Aug. 10, 1926.

With the end of prohibition in 1933, Slomowitz realized a business opportunity was at hand and relocated to Wilkes-Barre in 1936 when he opened Jake’s Towne Tavern, serving Genesee, Gibbons, and Stegmaier beer. Live music was also provided on weekends.

Anytime there is liquor involved, there tends to be trouble and Jake’s Towne Tavern was no exception.

Just days after the slot machine was confiscated, George Crowley, 26, of Meyers Street, Edwardsville, walked into Jake’s Towne Tavern on Nov. 12, 1936, looking for Slomowitz about an unpaid debt from the gambling machine.

Crowley pulled out an 18-inch long butcher’s knife, resulting in Slomowitz defending himself and punching Crowley in the jaw.

The Evening News reported Crowely “limped” to police headquarters and filed a report claiming he was attacked by Slomowitz.

Police Chief Taylor was suspicious and, after speaking with Slomowitz, he arrested Crowely on a battery charge.

While jailed at the Luzerne County Prison, Crowley was one of three inmates who escaped on Dec. 11, 1936, and was eventually captured 130 miles away while hiding in a box car in the Delaware & Hudson Railroad yard in Oneonta, New York, on Dec. 12, 1936.

Slomowitz relocated his tavern, renamed Jake’s Bar & Grill, to the corner of East Market and South Washington streets, directly across from City Hall, in 1943.

Slomowitz died in Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, on May 14, 1953.

“Jacob ‘Jakey” Slomowitz, 68, colorful proprietor of Jake’s Tavern, 27 E. Market St., died Thursday afternoon at 3 in Mercy Hospital where he had been a patient several days. He lived at 81 South Welles St.,” reports his obituary published in the Wilkes-Barre Record on May 15, 1953.

“On hot summer nights, it was not unusual to observe Mr. Slomowitz sitting in a chair near the curbstone in front of his tavern,” the obituary says.

Slomowitz was buried in the Ohev Zedek Cemetery in Hanover Township.