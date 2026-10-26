Festivities take over Wilkes-Barre, Kingston

Marek Zurek of Dupont shows off his train engineer costume during the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Trick-or-Treat celebration on Sunday.

Children and families decorate pumpkins with colorful stickers and craft supplies during Trick or Treating on the Square Sunday in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Jamie Johns of M&T Bank, dressed in an inflatable rooster costume, interacts with costumed children during Trick or Treating on the Square Sunday in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Costumed children and families visit the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department’s Halloween-themed booth during Trick or Treating on the Square Sunday in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

A participant dressed as Godzilla joins costumed families collecting treats during Trick or Treating on the Square Sunday in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

A family dressed as characters from Disney and Pixar’s ‘Monsters, Inc.’ poses for a photograph during Trick or Treating on the Square Sunday in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Representatives of Choice One Community Credit Union dress as Minions for the HKQ Trunk or Treat event Sunday in Kingston.

Participants dressed as characters from Disney and Pixar’s ‘Inside Out’ represent Luzerne Intermediate Unit during the HKQ Trunk or Treat event Sunday in Kingston.

Therapy dogs from the Doodle Duo greet visitors at the HKQ Trunk or Treat event Sunday in Kingston.

LeeLee, a Chihuahua dressed as a bright yellow chicken, enjoys the festivities during the HKQ Trunk or Treat event Sunday in Kingston.

Representatives of First Keystone Community Bank bring a little arcade nostalgia to Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn’s annual Trunk or Treat celebration Sunday in Kingston, with a Pac-Man-themed display and coordinating costumes.

Costumed children collect treats from a festively decorated trunk during Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn’s annual Trunk or Treat celebration Sunday in Kingston. Approximately 60 trunks participated in the event, bringing together local businesses, organizations and community volunteers.

A Kingston Police Department vehicle decked out with skeletons, cobwebs and other spooky decorations was among the approximately 60 participating trunks at Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn’s annual Trunk or Treat event Sunday in Kingston.

Owen Lewis, 7, of Plymouth, shows off his handmade ‘Pluck a Duck’ arcade game costume during Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn’s annual Trunk or Treat celebration Sunday in Kingston. The costume was created by his mother, Devin Smith.

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WILKES-BARRE — For Alexis Chomiuk, Sunday’s downtown trick-or-treat celebration was about more than costumes and candy. It was an opportunity to make sure her children could enjoy a little Halloween magic, even if their family’s schedule doesn’t allow for traditional trick-or-treating.

“I work on Halloween,” Chomiuk said. “So I wanted to still do something … because I didn’t know if I was going to be able to trick or treat or not.”

Chomiuk, who also attended last year’s event, said she appreciates the opportunity for her young children to practice trick-or-treating, interact with others and enjoy the community.

Her family was among those who turned out Sunday afternoon as downtown Wilkes-Barre welcomed a colorful assortment of superheroes, ghosts, princesses and other costumed characters for an afternoon of Halloween festivities.

The celebration, organized by the city of Wilkes-Barre in partnership with the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association and Diamond City Partnership, featured more than 20 participating businesses and community organizations offering treats along South Main Street and Public Square.

Mike Slusser, the city’s special events coordinator, said organizers anticipated as many as 1,000 families during the two-hour celebration.

Beyond the candy, the event offered something new this year: pumpkin decorating on Public Square.

Children gathered around tables covered with stickers, googly eyes and colorful decorations, transforming ordinary pumpkins into their own Halloween creations.

The pumpkins, supplied by Zehner Farms in Nescopeck and donated by Name Brand Liquidations, could be taken home or left behind to help decorate downtown.

John Maday, executive director of the Riverfront Parks Committee, said the activity grew out of conversations among local organizations interested in hosting a pumpkin-themed event.

Scheduling challenges, including differing school calendars and fall breaks, made finding a separate date difficult. Instead, organizers approached the city about incorporating the activity into its existing trick-or-treat celebration.

The result was a first-year addition that Maday said appeared to be resonating with families.

Organizers plan to evaluate the activity after the event to determine whether to bring it back next year.

For Slusser, events like Sunday’s celebration also provide an opportunity to showcase downtown Wilkes-Barre and encourage families to experience the city’s businesses and public spaces.

“I do think that this is a great opportunity to come downtown and see how beautiful downtown is,” Slusser said. “We love bringing down kids. We love bringing down families, because Wilkes-Barre is a fun, walkable downtown where you can go to different restaurants and do so many different fun things.”

Just across the Susquehanna River, the Halloween festivities continued Sunday afternoon as Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn hosted its annual Trunk or Treat celebration at the law firm’s Third Avenue location in Kingston.

Families lined up down Third Street for the event, which brought together approximately 60 decorated trunks staffed by area businesses, community organizations and volunteers.

Sue Greenfield, business manager for Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn, said organizers anticipated approximately 1,500 children during the two-hour celebration.

The line of eager trick-or-treaters stretched around the event area as families waited for their turn to explore the displays and collect treats.

In addition to candy, organizers planned to distribute pencil boxes and colored pencils to participating children.

Greenfield credited the involvement of community volunteers and the Kingston Police Department with helping bring the event together.

The police department, along with Kingston’s fire and public works departments, partnered with the law firm to host the annual celebration.

Among those participating were Amanda Curcio and her mother, Kim, volunteer therapy dog handlers known as the Doodle Duo.

Their dogs, Harper and Lambo, regularly visit nursing homes, schools, mental health facilities and rehabilitation centers, offering companionship and comfort to those they meet.

“We bring them to wherever people need smiles,” Curcio said.

The pair was invited to participate through their connection with the Kingston Police Department and its first responders.

Curcio said the event offered an opportunity for children and parents alike to enjoy a little extra happiness amid the excitement of Halloween.

“It’s a stressful time for parents, so it’s perfect for them and the kids love them,” she said.

For Gina Murray of Forty Fort, the afternoon was an opportunity to spend time with family while supporting a familiar face.

Murray attended with four children, including her own two, and said her daughter’s best friend was involved with a participating stand set up by Kingston restaurant Hummus and Honey.

She said she appreciates the trunk-or-treat format as an alternative way for children to celebrate Halloween.

“It’s safer,” Murray said, adding that the children were having a great time.

With beautiful autumn weather, plenty of candy and no shortage of creative costumes, both celebrations offered families an opportunity to enjoy the holiday ahead of Halloween night.

And whether children were decorating pumpkins in Wilkes-Barre or making their way through the decorated trunks in Kingston, Sunday’s festivities offered something beyond the treats: a chance for neighbors, businesses and community organizations to come together in the spirit of the season.