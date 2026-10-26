🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Released on parole nearly three weeks ago, a Plymouth man was arrested Sunday on allegations he struck his mother in her face with the tip of an air rifle.

Riley F. Young, 20, struggled with Plymouth police officers who responded to his High Street residence after he allegedly assaulted his mother with the rifle just after 7 p.m., according to court records.

Police in court records say a Ring camera recorded the assault.

Young’s mother told police, according to court records, Young exited the house carrying an air rifle saying, “I’m gonna have some fun,” and “little pig, little pig.” She reported Young struck the right side of her face below her eye with the rifle’s tip, court records say.

Police in court records allege Young initiated a struggle with officers before he was handcuffed.

Young was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper of Kingston Township on charges of terroristic threats, resisting arrest, simple assault and harassment. Young was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as he was deemed a threat to the community.

Court records say Young was released on parole on Oct. 6 stemming from two previous incidents involving threats in Plymouth.

Young was initially sentenced by Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough on May 28 to four years’ probation after he sent a series of text messages to a juvenile pledging to go on a “killing spree” in mid-June 2025, and another incident when he threatened several people inside his home, including aiming a .40-caliber revolver at the face of a woman on Oct. 5, 2025.

Less than two weeks after being sentenced in May, Young violated conditions of probation resulting in being re-sentenced on July 14, which he was paroled less than three weeks ago.