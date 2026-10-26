A Hazleton man died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 81 on Sunday.
Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes identified the man as 29-year-old Viquer Minyety-Rossis.
Minyety-Rossis was operating a motorcycle near mile marker 144 when he struck a tractor-trailer and was then struck by a vehicle, Fernandes stated.
Minyety-Rossis was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton.
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