A woman died after being struck by multiple vehicles on state Route 315 early Monday morning. Courtesy of Bob Kadluboski

🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A woman died after being struck by multiple vehicles on state Route 315 early Monday morning, Plains Township Police Chief Dale Binker said.

Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes identified the woman as 57-year-old Tara David from Nanticoke.

Binker said police responded to Route 315 where they found the woman in the southbound lanes across from Dairy Queen just before 7 a.m.

Binker said weather conditions may have played a factor as it was dark and extremely foggy.

Route 315 was closed for several hours.

Binker said drivers who struck the woman remained at the scene but said it is possible, due to weather conditions, other motorists may have thought they struck an animal or debris.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or struck an item in the area believing it was an animal is asked to call Plains Township police at 570-829-3432 or 911.