They claim college denied them retirement benefits

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Two women who say they were terminated instead of given the chance to retire filed a civil lawsuit alleging breach of contract and fraud against their former employer, Luzerne County Community College.

Cheryl L. Baur of Shavertown and Kimberly A. Hogan of Kingston filed a three-count lawsuit on Aug. 18 against the community college in Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas. They are represented by Rahul Munshi of the Philadelphia firm Console Mattiacci Law.

According to the suit, Baur was a 22-year employee at the community college, where she last worked as vice president of finance, and Hogan, a 15-year employee, worked in the school’s human resources office and served as Title IX coordinator.

The suit alleges Baur and Hogan met individually with LCCC President John Yudichak and the school’s attorney, Lars H. Anderson, on Aug. 19, 2024, when they were told that they were being terminated.

The suit says Baur and Hogan were told the college was “going in a different direction,” and that Yudichak did not believe their judgment and leadership skills aligned with the school’s mission and his vision for the school’s future.

Baur and Hogan received separation agreements that included two months’ salary, 18 months of COBRA coverage at their own expense and payment of accrued but unused vacation and personal days in exchange for a full general release of all other claims, the suit alleges.

After being advised of their terminations, the suit claims, Baur and Hogan asked if they could retire, as they both qualified for retirement benefits under the college’s Administration Retirement Incentive Plan.

The plan requires employees to have at least 15 years of continuous, full-time service and to provide 90 days’ notice of retirement. Under the retirement plan, retired employees are eligible for medical and dental insurance, including 100% payment of premiums for themselves and spouses, life insurance, and a calculated cash incentive of their base salary, the suit says.

Despite multiple requests from Baur and Hogan to retire rather than be terminated, the suit says they were told they were being fired under the separation agreement.

The suit alleges Baur and Hogan suffered economic damages from the loss of retirement cash benefits, medical and dental insurance coverage, and life insurance.

The suit alleges one count each of breach of contract, fraud, and violation of the Pennsylvania Wage Payment and Collection Law.

LCCC has not filed a legal response.