$11.3 million to aid infrastructure

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PLAINS TWP. — More than $11.3 million in state gaming grants approved in September will pay for new ambulances, a Nanticoke bridge replacement, police equipment, and park upgrades across Luzerne County.

The Commonwealth Financing Authority approved the Local Share Account grants, which are funded by gaming revenue from Mohegan Pennsylvania. The state program distributes a portion of casino tax revenue to support local public safety, community, and economic development projects.

“Revenue generated by our property has helped support various community-driven and public safety-focused investments throughout the region, and that’s a source of tremendous pride for our entire team,” said Tony Carlucci, president and general manager of Mohegan Pennsylvania.

From ambulances and bridge improvements to park enhancements, educational investments and public safety projects, Carlucci said more than $11.3 million in recently approved LSA funding generated through Mohegan Pennsylvania will support communities throughout Luzerne County.

In September, the number was reported to be more than $9.5 million.

“Harness horse racing and gaming at Mohegan Pennsylvania have generated millions of dollars in tax revenues and Local Share Account contributions that have supported communities throughout Luzerne County,” Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, said. “Through the LSA, millions of dollars have been invested in important community needs, including emergency services, education, infrastructure, and other projects that strengthen our communities. These investments help municipalities address needed repairs, improvements, and essential services without requiring them to bear the full cost through additional local taxes.”

Carlucci said the latest funding builds on a broader impact that has included more than $159 million in property tax relief for homeowners across Luzerne County school districts since 2016.

The funds average more than $14 million a year and help reduce the school property tax burden for local residents, while providing lasting benefits to communities throughout the region, Pashinski said.

Emergency services funding

Carlucci said the recently approved LSA funding will support emergency services initiatives throughout Luzerne County, including:

• New ambulances for the city of Wilkes-Barre and Hughestown Borough.

• Interior and exterior fire station repairs will also be completed for the City of Hazleton, while key equipment and vehicle upgrades will be provided to police departments in Salem Township, Pittston Township, Jackson Township and Jenkins Township.

• The Wilkes-Barre Police Department will also receive public safety and communications improvements, including enhancements to its digital messaging infrastructure.

Parks, recreation, education

Carlucci said LSA funding will also support a variety of parks, recreation and educational initiatives in the city of Pittston, Hazle Township, West Wyoming, Foster Township and at Wilkes University and King’s College.

Infrastructure

Much-needed infrastructure projects are also planned, Carlucci said, and include:

• A replacement for the North Market Street Bridge in Nanticoke City

• Stormwater drainage improvements at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza

• Downtown Public Square pathway improvements in Wilkes-Barre

• Ashley Main Street streetscape improvements

• Northampton Street pavement and other infrastructure improvements

• Penn Plaza Streetscape and redevelopment improvements

• Hunlock Township street improvements

• Road paving and transportation projects in various municipalities

• Additional bridge, drainage and stormwater management projects throughout Luzerne County.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.