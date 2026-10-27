Requires schools implement compliant policies

Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks before he signed Senate Bill 1014 into law, officially prohibiting cell phone use from bell-to-bell in schools across Pennsylvania and ensuring students can learn without distractions.

Gov. Josh Shapiro signs Senate Bill 1014 into law, officially prohibiting cell phone use from bell-to-bell in schools across Pennsylvania.

Gov. Josh Shapiro visited Lenape Middle School to sign Senate Bill 1014 into law, officially prohibiting cell phone use from bell-to-bell in schools across Pennsylvania and ensuring students can learn without distractions. The governor was joined by local elected officials and educators to mark this historic, bipartisan achievement.

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Technology is a powerful tool, but it can also be a powerful distraction, Gov. Josh Shapiro said on Monday.

Shapiro visited Lenape Middle School in Bucks County with legislators, educators, parents and students to sign Senate Bill 1014 into law — requiring all Pennsylvania public, charter, cyber charter and private schools to adopt policies prohibiting students from using personal cellphones throughout the school day, including during lunch, recess and between classes.

While the use of technology in moderation can support learning, creativity and communication, studies have shown excessive screen time can contribute to increased stress, disrupted sleep and worsened academic performance.

With the signing of this legislation, Pennsylvania joins more than two dozen other states in keeping devices out of students’ hands from the start of the school day until dismissal to help them focus, engage with peers, and build social and emotional skills — delivering on a priority the governor called for during his 2026-27 budget address.

”I’ve heard from parents and teachers who tell me about how our kids are too easily caught up by addictive algorithms that are preventing them from focusing on school, building relationships with other kids, and developing the social skills that help us all relate to each other in person,” Shapiro said. “I listened to those concerns from parents and teachers all across our commonwealth and called on the General Assembly to put a bill on my desk to get cell phones out of our classrooms. Today, I’m delivering on that promise alongside my colleagues in the legislature, and the very educators, parents, and students who will see the impact of this bill first-hand — because when we support our kids and invest in their futures, good things happen.”

In 2025, the Pennsylvania Youth Survey — a biannual survey sent to sixth, eighth, 10th, and 12th graders across the commonwealth — added six new questions assessing students’ access to devices and social media, their frequency of use, and parent or caregiver rules regarding screen time. The survey found 24% of students reported spending four or more hours per school day on social media and 36.3% reported four or more hours of total non-school screen time.

To address this growing issue head-on, SB 1014 requires any Pennsylvania school district, intermediate unit, area career and technical school, charter school, regional charter school, private school, approved private school, nonpublic school or cyber charter school to adopt a policy prohibiting student possession and use of mobile devices throughout the entirety of the school day.

Schools are required to adopt and implement that policy by the beginning of the 2027-28 school year.

Adopted policies must establish how a student’s phone use will be restricted during the school day while on school property — though the bill does not require the school to take physical possession of a device.

The bill also outlines exceptions to the ban for documented medical needs, special education or disability accommodations, English language learning devices, and other preapproved, limited instructional purposes. Schools will also be required to notify parents of emergency communication procedures, provide opportunities for public input and publish their policies online.

Sen. Devlin Robinson, R-Allegheny, sponsored SB 1014, which passed the House 141-62 and the Senate 47-3, showing broad, bipartisan support.

PSEA president issues statement

Pennsylvania State Education Association President Aaron Chapin issued a statement following the governor’s signing of Senate Bill 1014 — bipartisan legislation requiring all Pennsylvania schools to adopt “bell-to-bell” policies by the start of the 2027-28 school year that will restrict possession and prohibit student use of cellphones and other personal mobile devices during the school day.

Here is Chapin’s statement:

“I was proud to stand with Gov. Shapiro today as he signed this important legislation into law. This new law will free Pennsylvania students from the constant disruptions of cellphones and mobile devices during the school day. PSEA members are grateful for the governor’s strong support and for the bipartisan support this legislation has received in the General Assembly.

“This new law takes an essential step toward reducing distractions for students during class time and keeping lessons and teaching on track. We are confident that it will have a positive impact on student behavior, academic performance, and mental health.”

Chapin is a Stroudsburg Area middle school teacher and president of the PSEA. An affiliate of the National Education Association, the PSEA represents about 177,000 active and retired educators and school employees, aspiring educators, higher education staff, and healthcare workers in Pennsylvania.

Robinson’s bill close to enactment

Legislation sponsored by Robinson to support Pennsylvania’s local fire companies, youth sports leagues, VFWs and other nonprofits by modernizing the small games of chance law was unanimously approved by the Senate and is one step closer to enactment.

Senate Bill 416 would allow eligible nonprofit organizations to accept electronic payments — such as credit cards, debit cards and online platforms like PayPal or Venmo — for raffle tickets.

Under current law, nonprofits are limited to accepting cash or checks for these transactions, which has made it harder to raise funds in today’s increasingly cashless society.

“Pennsylvania’s nonprofit organizations do incredible work in our communities, and we should make it easier for them to raise the funds they need to support their missions,” Robinson said. “As more people rely on electronic payments, our laws need to keep pace with the way people do business today. This legislation provides nonprofits with more convenient, modern fundraising options while maintaining important safeguards to ensure raffle ticket purchasers meet the legal age requirement.”

Organizations would still be required to verify raffle ticket purchasers are at least 18 years old.

The bill does not authorize online gaming or live drawings.

Senate Bill 416 currently awaits the governor’s signature to become law.

Culver has 3 bills headed to the governor’s desk

Three bills sponsored by Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-Northumberland, to support charitable organizations, clarify oversight of professional education and strengthen patient safety have received final legislative approval and are headed to the governor’s desk.

“These bills address practical needs, from helping charitable organizations devote more resources to their missions to ensuring patients receive care from qualified professionals,” Culver said.

• Senate Bill 1183, jointly sponsored with Sen. Nick Pisciottano, D-Allegheny, would raise the annual contribution threshold requiring charitable organizations to obtain an independent audit from $750,000 to $1 million. It would also update other financial reporting thresholds, helping reduce compliance costs while maintaining financial oversight.

• Senate Bill 838 would clarify that schools and education providers approved by the State Real Estate Commission or the State Board of Certified Real Estate Appraisers are exempt from separate regulation under the Private Licensed Schools Act. The change would clarify oversight and prevent duplicative requirements for these providers.

• Senate Bill 1334, also jointly sponsored with Pisciottano, would establish statewide licensing, education and training standards for medical imaging professionals, radiation therapists and radiologist assistants under the State Board of Medicine. The legislation would strengthen patient safety and provide consistent standards for professionals performing these services.

The bills await the governor’s consideration.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.