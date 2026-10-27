SLOCUM TWP. — A Slocum Road homeowner reported to the Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny, Troop P, that an unknown person burglarized a detached garage and his home and stole a Simplicity Snowthrower, a Honda push mower, three Kenmore canister vacuums, a Raynor garage door opening, and an unknown amount of Twisted tea alcoholic beverages.
State police say the burglary in the 2000 block of Slocum Road was reported on Oct. 22.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the state police at Shickshinny at 570-542-4117.
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