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Dan Adamo, UGI’s vice president of customer relations, said Monday that UGI is committed to providing customers with safe, reliable, and affordable energy service.

Adamo said UGI Utilities Inc. is increasing its contribution to the Operation Share Energy Fund to $1.5 million.

He said the fund helps low- to moderate-income customers who struggle to pay their heating bills.

Grants up to $600 are available for eligible customers and do not need to be paid back.

“With heating season now here, UGI wants its natural gas and electric customers to know that assistance is available for those who qualify,” Adamo said. “These funds do not need to be repaid. It is immediate help for customers who need it most.”

Since 1983, Adamo said the Operation Share Energy Fund has provided energy assistance grants to qualified customers. He said the 501(c)(3) non-profit is funded by UGI company donations, along with voluntary contributions from employees, customers and concerned citizens.

Adamo said UGI works with community organizations to distribute Operation Share funds. The program is a supplement to federal or state energy assistance programs.

The application, income requirements, and the community organizations UGI partners with can be found at www.ugi.com/assistance-programs/operation-share. This link also contains information for anyone who would like to donate to the Operation Share Energy Fund.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.