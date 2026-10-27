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HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s 2026 general election is quickly approaching. If you still have questions about where your polling place is, who is on the ballot, and how to vote, Spotlight PA has you covered.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, voters across the commonwealth will cast their ballots for governor and lieutenant governor, along with the entire Pennsylvania House and half of the state Senate. All of Pennsylvania’s 17 congressional districts will also be up for election. There may be local ballot questions, depending where you live.

Before you submit your ballot, here’s a last-minute checklist of everything you’ll need to vote.

First, the basics:Make sure you’re registered. If you aren’t, it is unfortunately too late to register to vote in the upcoming election — the deadline was Oct. 19. You can check your voter registration status on the Pennsylvania Department of State website.

The deadline to request a mail or absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Your county election office has to receive your application by 5 p.m. that day. If you have already applied for a mail ballot, you can track it on the Pennsylvania Department of State’s election ballot status webpage. To be counted, your mail ballot must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Read more about mail ballots and how to properly fill them out.

If you plan to vote in person, you can find your polling place online.

You need to bring a form of ID such as a driver’s license or a passport if it’s your first time voting at your polling location. You can find the full list of acceptable IDs on Pennsylvania’s official election website.

Whether you’re voting in person or by mail, here’s everything you need to know about your Election Day voting rights.

For general voting and election resources, check out Spotlight PA’s 2026 Election Center.

Still have questions? You can reach out to your county election office for answers. Find contact information for your county on the Pennsylvania election website.

Here’s what you can expect to see on your ballot:

In the race for governor, voters will choose between Democratic incumbent Josh Shapiro, Republican state treasurer Stacy Garrity, and Libertarian Ken Krawchuk. Each gubernatorial candidate is running alongside a candidate for lieutenant governor. Take our quiz to see which major party candidate for governor most closely aligns with what matters to you, and use this tool to see how much money Shapiro and Garrity have raised for their campaigns.

Aside from statewide races, the races and candidates on your ballot will depend on where you live. You may be able to find a sample ballot on your official county website, which you can locate using the Pennsylvania Department of State voting and election webpage.

All of Pennsylvania’s 17 congressional districts are on the ballot this year. Use this tool to find your district and check out our guide that covers all of the races, including the three that could determine which party controls the U.S. House for the next two years.

The entire Pennsylvania House and half the state Senate are on the ballot this year. Learn which races could determine control of the Pennsylvania General Assembly and check out Spotlight PA’s guide to vetting candidates to help you evaluate which candidates you want to send to or keep in Harrisburg.

There are no statewide ballot measures in November, but some voters may see local questions — for instance, Allegheny County and Philadelphia both have them. Check your county’s election website or sample ballot to learn exactly which races, candidates, and questions you will be voting for.

Read Spotlight PA’s complete coverage, including candidate and election guides, and more, at our 2026 Election Center.

A complete listing of Spotlight PA voter guides and coverage:

Quiz: See which Pa. governor candidate is right for you

Pa. election 2026: A guide to vetting state legislative candidates

Pa. election 2026: A complete guide to who is on the ballot, when to vote, where to vote, casting mail ballots, and more

Pa. election 2026: Your complete guide to the candidates for governor

Pa. election 2026: Your complete guide to this year’s congressional races

Pa. election 2026: Everything you need to know about requesting, filling out, and returning your mail ballot

Pa. election 2026: Where Mackenzie, Brooks stand on tax policies, affordability, and jobs

Pa. election 2026: Where Bresnahan, Cognetti stand on tax policies, affordability, and jobs

Pa. election 2026: Where Perry, Stelson stand on tax policies, affordability, and jobs

Pa. election 2026: What you need to know about your Election Day voting rights

Pa. election 2026: Everything college students need to know about voting

Pa. election 2026: Where governor candidates Garrity and Shapiro stand on abortion

Pa. election 2026: Where governor candidates Garrity and Shapiro stand on data centers

Pa. election 2026: Where governor candidates Garrity and Shapiro stand on marijuana, hemp, and more

Pa. election 2026: Where governor candidates Garrity and Shapiro stand on energy costs, the environment, and more

Pa. election 2026: Where governor candidates Garrity and Shapiro stand on elections

Pa. election 2026: Where governor candidates Garrity and Shapiro stand on Medicaid, fraud, and more

Pa. election 2026: Where governor candidates Garrity and Shapiro stand on LGBTQ rights

Pa. election 2026: Where Garrity, Shapiro stand on public school funding, vouchers, and other education issues

Pa. election 2026: Where Garrity, Shapiro stand on ICE detention and other immigration issues

Pa. election 2026: Where Garrity, Shapiro stand on taxes, spending, skill games, and more

En Español:

Elecciones 2026 en Pa.: Una guía completa de quién está en la boleta electoral, cuándo votar, cómo votar, dónde votar, emitir votos por correo y más

Elecciones 2026 en Pa.: Su guía completa de los candidatos a gobernador

Elecciones 2026 en Pa.: Todo lo que necesita saber sobre cómo solicitar, llenar y devolver su papeleta de voto por correo

Elecciones 2026 en Pa.: Cómo convertirse en trabajador electoral el 3 de noviembre

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BEFORE YOU GO… If you learned something from this article, pay it forward and contribute to Spotlight PA at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.