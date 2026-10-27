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Hazle Township Planning Commission has rescheduled its special meeting to discuss and receive public comment on a proposed ordinance regulating data centers, and it will now take place at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting will be held at Hazle Township Commons, 101 W. 27th St., Hazle Twp.

A draft of the ordinance is available to read on the official Hazle Township website.

At a meeting last week, planning commission solicitor Sean Logsdon initially announced the special meeting would be held Tuesday night.

However, according to the township’s website, that meeting has been rescheduled to Thursday.

The purpose of the meeting is to review and discuss the proposed amendments to the Hazle Township zoning ordinance concerning data center development, battery energy storage systems, associated power generation and infrastructure uses, and provisions addressing other nonresidential uses not specifically listed in the zoning ordinance.

Discussion may include permitted-by-right versus special-exception approval, proposed zoning district locations, development and performance standards, potential revisions to the working draft, and recommendations to the Hazle Township Board of Supervisors, according to the meeting agenda.

The planning commission may also determine that additional review or a further meeting is necessary. Official action may be taken.

The planning commission was originally set to discuss the proposed amendment at its regular meeting on Oct. 20, but members needed more time to review the draft, according to Logsdon.

What’s in the draft?

According to the proposed ordinance available online, data centers in Hazle Township would be permitted by special exception in the I-1 Industrial District and would require approval by the zoning hearing board.

Of note, no structure associated with a data center development would be located within 1,250 feet of any property in a residential zoning district.

Also, a data center cannot be located within 200 feet of an existing stream, water body, wetland or other resource regulated by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection or the Luzerne Conservation District, unless the applicant demonstrates through professional studies that the proposed location and design will not result in significant adverse impacts to the environmental resource and that adequate avoidance, mitigation, and protective measures have been incorporated into the project design.

Unless a non-water-based system is incorporated into the design of the site, all data center developments would utilize closed-loop cooling systems for cooling operations.

Required studies include sound and traffic impacts, along with plans for lighting, soil erosion and sedimentation control, and emergency preparedness.

The ordinance also includes requirements for backup power, buffer area, and parking, as well as environmental, decommissioning, and stormwater standards.