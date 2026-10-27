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A Pittston man who was inside a Wilkes-Barre apartment used to package and distribute illicit narcotics entered a plea agreement and was immediately paroled on Tuesday.

John Walter Macarski, 42, of Wood Street, through his attorney, James Scanlon, pled guilty to criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance as prosecutors withdrew two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a second criminal conspiracy offense.

Macarski was scheduled for a jury trial this week before Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas, who accepted the plea agreement.

Macarski was immediately paroled after being granted one year and seven months of pre-sentencing credit for time served while awaiting the conclusion of his case.

Court records say Macarski was inside an apartment at North Main and Butler streets when it was searched by drug agents with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General on March 20, 2025.

The apartment was searched as drug agents were investigating Dwayne Robert “Omar” Greats, 49, who was utilizing the residence to package and distribute illicit narcotics. Greats was accused of storing illicit drugs at a storage unit in Wilkes-Barre Township.

At the time of the search in March 2025, Greats was on state parole from a 2022 drug trafficking conviction.

In October 2025, Greats pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal conspiracy, and was sentenced to five to 10 years in state prison.