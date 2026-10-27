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WILKES-BARRE — A man who slashed another man with a machete in a dispute about a woman entered a no contest plea to a misdemeanor offense on Tuesday.

Damet Ali Demir, 19, of Lackawanna Avenue, Dallas, was charged by Dallas Borough police with using a 10-inch machete to assault Matthew James Esposito on July 20, 2025, according to court records.

Esposito had sent multiple text messages to a woman and had visited her house. When she did not respond, Esposito drove past Demir’s house and found the woman’s vehicle parked in front, court records say.

As Esposito walked toward the front door, court records say, Demir exited the house and charged at Esposito swinging a machete.

Police in court records say Esposito suffered severe slash wounds to his left hand and left thigh that nearly struck the femoral artery.

Demir was scheduled for a jury trial this week before Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas.

Demir, through his attorneys, Girard J. Mecadon and Daniel K. Hunter, entered a no contest plea to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault while prosecutors withdrew a felony aggravated assault charge.

Demir, who remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail, is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 30.