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WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man charged for the drug overdose death of a 9-year-old girl in 2024 will face involuntary manslaughter and other offenses in Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.

Shakiel J. Moore-Taylor, 33, last known address as 320 Parkview Circle, Apt. 221, was charged by Wilkes-Barre City police detectives who investigated the girl’s death on Jan. 29, 2024, according to court records.

Court records say Moore-Taylor stayed at the apartment of his girlfriend, Arlene Truitt, 32, who was the mother of the deceased girl.

The girl was found unresponsive inside the apartment by Wilkes-Barre City emergency medical technicians.

An autopsy by forensic pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert revealed the girl died from fentanyl toxicity.

Detectives served search warrants at the apartment, allegedly finding marijuana, Naloxone nasal spray, a glass pipe with crack cocaine residue, and empty packets commonly used to package fentanyl, court records say.

Moore-Taylor allegedly told family members that fentanyl fell onto a piece of cake that was eaten by the girl.

Following a preliminary hearing held Tuesday, District Judge Joshua R. Moses determined prosecutors established a case against Moore-Taylor, sending the manslaughter and three counts of child endangerment to the Court of Common Pleas.

Truitt is also facing three counts of child endangerment in county court and is scheduled to appear before Judge David W. Lupas on Dec. 7.