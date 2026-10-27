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BERWICK — The data center overlay district in Salem Township has more than doubled in size, following approval from the board of supervisors at a special meeting Tuesday.

The meeting, which took place at Assembly of God Church in Berwick, was filled to capacity, with many attendees sporting orange shirts in support of Jack Sordoni, of the 4-3 Glennbrook Group, which requested the expansion to accommodate a $1.4 billion data center project, dubbed “Salem 3.”

Sardoni entered into an agreement with nearly 200 landowners to purchase roughly 4,466 acres of land for the proposed development.

During the public hearing that proceeded the meeting, 4-3 Glennbrook shared a power point presentation and video with the board and attendees, which touted the economic benefits of the “Salem 3” project.

In particular, Sardoni, co-founder of 4-3 Consulting, said the community benefits package 4-3 is proposing would include a $12 million investment for the township to build a 24/7 stabilize and transfer micro-hospital with a full emergency department.

4-3 would provide the land for the hospital, about 42.37 acres along Route 11.

Sardoni indicated that 4-3 has invited a premier regional health system to evaluate a partnership on the project.

Berwick’s emergency department closed in 2022 and according to Sardoni, who experienced a medical emergency in Berwick, said it took 40 minutes for energy personnel.

The board also approved a request from Moores 109 LLC, to further expand the district by about 185 acres of land previously zoned A1 and C1, for a data center project dubbed “Salem 4.”

Vice Chairman Steven Fraind abstained from voting on this, as a property he owns may be involved.

In total, the overlay district expanded by over 3,000 acres.

4-3’s presentation also included a proposed plan to address the issue of feral cats that inhabit the land. According to the prevention, 4-3 has already begun inoculation and sterilization efforts to “improve feline health and reducing future uncontrolled breeding.”

Public comment was mostly in support of the district overlay expansion. Most spoke in favor of the data center project and the supposed economic benefits of it.

The township planning commission voted to recommend approval of both ordinances at a Sept. 24 meeting.

The Planning Commission first approved the expansion on July 23, but that decision was voided after a group of citizens sued Salem Township, claiming officials violated the Sunshine Act by turning away some meeting attendees and locking the doors.

Luzerne County Judge Lesa S. Gelb ruled on Aug. 25 that the planning commission had to hold another meeting on a zoning amendment, which it did on Aug. 27.

However, Gelb’s written order placed a stay on any data center overlay district action at that meeting. The planning commission said afterward that it had not seen Gelb’s full written decision before Aug. 27, so it had to vote for a third time on Thursday.