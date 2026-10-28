Nicholas Donald Hamilton (left) and Samantha Kay Bankes, Courtesy of the Borough of Berwick Police Department

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BERWICK — U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force agents apprehended two people from Schuylkill County on arrest warrants charging them with trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl in Berwick.

Samantha Kay Bankes, 31, of Nicholas Donald Hamilton, 33, both of Pine Grove, were wanted by Berwick police after allegedly finding a large amount of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and drug packaging materials during a traffic in September.

Bankes and Hamilton, who were apprehended Tuesday, were arraigned by District Judge Brenda Hess Williams in Berwick.

Bankes and Hamilton were charged with two counts each with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, and five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bankes was further charged with child endangerment, and Hamilton charged with three vehicle code violations.

After their arraignments, Bankes was jailed at the Columbia County Prison for lack of $500,000 bail, and Hamilton jailed for lack of $250,000 bail.

According to Berwick police, officers stopped a vehicle driven by Hamilton due to vehicle equipment violations in the area of Susquehanna Avenue and Line Street on Sept. 14.

Officers developed reasonable suspicion of criminal activity and were assisted by the Bloomsburg Police Department’s canine unit, which alerted to an odor of controlled substances.

The vehicle was impounded and a search warrant was executed, resulting in the discovery of a large amount of suspected methamphetamine packaged in 12 separate bags, fentanyl, a digital scale, packaging materials, contraband, six drug transaction ledgers, and less than $300 cash, police say.

A significant amount of suspected narcotics were allegedly discovered concealed beneath the vehicle’s center console that had to be disassembled during the search.