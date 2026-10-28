Drivers who repeatedly fail to stop for school buses will face tougher penalties under a new state law.
The state Senate unanimously approved Senate Bill 65 in September 2025, and the House approved it 199-4 on Oct. 20, 2026, with no amendments.
Two days later, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed SB 65 into law.
State Senator Lisa Baker, R-20, was the primary sponsor of SB 65, which is now Act 89 of 2026. The law increases the required stopping distance from 10 to 15 feet when a school bus is stopped with its red signal lights flashing and a side stop arm is activated. It also establishes a tiered penalty system for repeat offenders.
“Every child deserves to get to and from school safely, and motorists have a responsibility to stop when a school bus is loading or unloading students,” said Baker. “Act 89 is about changing driver behavior and holding repeat offenders accountable. We owe it to our children and their families to take this responsibility seriously.”
The educational components of Act 89 take effect this December while the changed stopping distance and enhanced penalties take effect in one year.
Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.
Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism.
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.