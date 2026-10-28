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Drivers who repeatedly fail to stop for school buses will face tougher penalties under a new state law.

The state Senate unanimously approved Senate Bill 65 in September 2025, and the House approved it 199-4 on Oct. 20, 2026, with no amendments.

Two days later, Gov. Josh Shapiro signed SB 65 into law.

State Senator Lisa Baker, R-20, was the primary sponsor of SB 65, which is now Act 89 of 2026. The law increases the required stopping distance from 10 to 15 feet when a school bus is stopped with its red signal lights flashing and a side stop arm is activated. It also establishes a tiered penalty system for repeat offenders.

“Every child deserves to get to and from school safely, and motorists have a responsibility to stop when a school bus is loading or unloading students,” said Baker. “Act 89 is about changing driver behavior and holding repeat offenders accountable. We owe it to our children and their families to take this responsibility seriously.”

PennDOT’s Automated School Bus Enforcement Program recorded 76,413 violations in 2024, compared with 24,085 in 2023. While expanded automated enforcement contributed to the increase in documented violations, the numbers demonstrate the ongoing challenge of ensuring motorists stop for school buses. In addition to stronger penalties, Act 89 expands school bus safety education by assigning new responsibilities to PennDOT and school districts.

“This important legislation sends a clear message that putting children’s lives at risk will not be tolerated,” said Gerry Wosewick, executive director of the Pennsylvania School Bus Association. “Every child deserves to board and leave their school bus safely. This law is an important step toward keeping our students safe and holding dangerous drivers accountable. We thank Sen. Baker for her persistence in making student safety a priority.”

For her efforts to advance school bus safety, Baker has been awarded the 2026 National School Bus Safety Leadership Award from Safe Kids Worldwide, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing childhood injuries.

The educational components of Act 89 take effect this December while the changed stopping distance and enhanced penalties take effect in one year.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.