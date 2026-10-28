🔊 Listen to this

A Nanticoke man who believes his conviction by a Luzerne County jury of sexually assaulting a girl would had been different if his mother had testified struck out on his latest appeal this week.

Jayson S. Montanez, 40, in his appeal, claimed his trial attorney, retired Public Defender Charles Ross, was ineffective for failing to call his mother to testify during his two-day trial held before Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough in September 2022.

Montanez claimed in his appeal that his mother would have told the jury that Montanez was “rarely, if ever, alone with the victim,” and her testimony would have affected the decision of the jury.

Montanez resided with his mother when he was accused of sexually assaulting the child.

Montanez says if his mother had testified, her testimony would have strengthened his chances of instilling reasonable doubt in the minds of the jury.

A three-member panel of the Pennsylvania Superior Court rejected Montanez’s appeal in a six-page opinion issued Tuesday, which upheld Vough’s denial on Jan. 23, 2026, for Montanez for post-conviction relief.

“…we conclude that (Vough) did not abuse his discretion in denying (Montanez’s Post Conviction Relief petition). Montanez’s argument that his mother’s testimony would have bolstered his defense and increase his chances of instilling reasonable doubt in the minds of the jury fails…” the appellate court ruled.

Montanez was found guilty on two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and a single count of corruption of minors. Vough sentenced Montanez to 50 to 100 years in state prison in January 2023.

Montanez, who previously served a prison sentence for possessing child sexual abuse materials, was deemed a violent sexual offender subject to lifetime registration under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.