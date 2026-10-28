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WILKES-BARRE — A convicted murderer released from state prison in 2019 after serving nearly 20 years for a fatal shooting of a teenager in Wilkes-Barre admitted to violating parole related to a recent arrest for trafficking cocaine.

Gary Murphy, 46, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Dunmore, Troop R, with delivering cocaine at least twice during an undercover investigation in August, according to court records.

Murphy on Oct. 23 pled guilty in Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas to several felony drug trafficking offenses.

Murphy’s arrest for trafficking cocaine violated conditions of his parole related to his guilty plea to third-degree murder in the death of Jerald Rollie McCloe, 17, on South Welles Street on Dec. 14, 1998. Court records and previous published reports say the shooting was about a broken window.

Former Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph Augello sentenced Murphy in 1999 to five-to-10 years in prison followed by 20 years of special probation. After being released on parole, Murphy was re-sentenced in May 2009 to 10 to 20 years in prison for a parole violation.

A third parole violation in 2023 for missing scheduled visits with a state parole agent and leaving Pennsylvania to patronize a casino in Atlantic City, N.J., resulted in Murphy being re-sentenced to by Court of Common Pleas Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. to two years in prison and an additional 14 years of probation.

Murphy previously resided in Atlantic City before relocating to South Welles Street in 1997.

Murphy’s arrest by state police for selling cocaine is his fourth parole violation, which he admitted during a court proceeding before Sklarosky on Wednesday.

Sklarosky said he will sentence Murphy on Dec. 23 for the latest parole violation.

Murphy remains jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison where he awaits to be sentenced for cocaine trafficking.