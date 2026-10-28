WILKES-BARRE — Holy Redeemer Athletic Director John Patrick (JP) Aquilina has been placed on administrative leave while detectives with Wilkes-Barre City police and the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a complaint.
District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce confirmed that a complaint was filed alleging inappropriate contact with students. Sanguedolce was quick to note that the investigation will determine the type of contact.
Aquilina, who was placed on administrative leave earlier this week, has not been charged. He has been the athletic director at Holy Redeemer for a decade.
Eric Deabill, spokesperson for the Diocese of Scranton, could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
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